Bulldogs in the NFL: Pair of Bulldogs Fall Short in Seahawks' Comeback Attempt
Former Mississippi State players Charles Cross and Cameron Young got some time in the spotlight in Thursday night’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
The Seahawks fell 36-24 after rallying from a 24-3 deficit with three second half touchdowns.
Thursday night’s game was Young’s first this season after battling with an injury in the first five weeks. He played just two defensive plays and one special teams play.
Cross played every offensive snap for the Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith was sacked just once, but the Seahawks couldn’t much find success running the ball with just 52 rushing yards.
Here’s when and where the other former Bulldogs will play Sunday in Week 6 of the NFL season:
Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network
Jaguars
P Logan Cooke
Bears
DE Montez Sweat
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX
Packers
OL Elgton Jenkins
LB Preston Smith
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS
Titans
DT Jeffrey Simmons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Noon, FOX
Saints
LB Willie Gay Jr.
S J.T. Gray
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, Noon, FOX
Browns
LB Nathaniel Wason
DB Martin Emmerson
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, Noon, CBS
Commanders
CB Emmanuel Forbes
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott
DE Tyrus Wheat
Bye Week
Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings