Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Pair of Bulldogs Fall Short in Seahawks' Comeback Attempt

Plus, where and when former Mississippi State players are playing in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Taylor Hodges

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) tries to rush past Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) tries to rush past Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Mississippi State players Charles Cross and Cameron Young got some time in the spotlight in Thursday night’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks fell 36-24 after rallying from a 24-3 deficit with three second half touchdowns.

Thursday night’s game was Young’s first this season after battling with an injury in the first five weeks. He played just two defensive plays and one special teams play.

Cross played every offensive snap for the Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith was sacked just once, but the Seahawks couldn’t much find success running the ball with just 52 rushing yards.

Here’s when and where the other former Bulldogs will play Sunday in Week 6 of the NFL season:

Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network

Jaguars

P Logan Cooke

Bears

DE Montez Sweat

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX

Packers

OL Elgton Jenkins
LB Preston Smith

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS

Titans

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Noon, FOX

Saints

LB Willie Gay Jr.
S J.T. Gray

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, Noon, FOX

Browns

LB Nathaniel Wason
DB Martin Emmerson

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, Noon, CBS

Commanders

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Raiders

CB Decamerion Richardson

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3:25 p.m.

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott
DE Tyrus Wheat

Bye Week

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Week 7 SEC Football: Can Mississippi State Pull Off a Major Upset?

Mississippi State at Georgia Updated Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 11

Mississippi State's Path to an Upset: Why Beating No. 5 Georgia Isn't Impossible

No. 4 Mississippi State Rallies to Beat Georgia 2-1

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football