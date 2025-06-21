Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets will battle for coveted linebacker
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State appears to be in great position to land one of its best remaining targets available for the 2026 class now that 3-star defensive lineman Chris Carbin has trimmed his list to two schools.
The Powder Springs, Georgia native will choose between Mississippi State and Georgia Tech with an announcement date set for July 4.
Considered an edge rusher, Carbin can play either linebacker or defensive end and had a breakout season in 2024 recording 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
He initially released a top five schools list in late May with Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Virginia Tech and Louisville included.
However, Virginia Tech was the only school in the list not to receive an official visit from Carbin.
His trip to Starkville was his first with the Bulldogs with a path of early playing time sold to him as Mississippi State continues to rebuild along the line of scrimmage.
Carbin has visited Georgia Tech multiple times during the recruitment, as he lives less than 40 minutes from campus.
Proximity to home will likely play a role being the Yellowjackets were among one of the first Power Conference programs to extend an offer.
He has over 30 offers from programs across the country such as Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kansas State, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, UConn, Memphis, Wake Forest, Virginia, Minnesota, West Virginia and many more.
The Bulldogs class has grown plenty over the past week as they now sit at 15 players pledged to the 2026 class which is headlined by 3-star Macon athlete Jaiden Taylor.
Mississippi State currently ranks No. 10 in the SEC, No. 42 nationally by 247sports composite rankings.
At this point in the summer, Mississippi State has yet to gain a commitment from a high school linebacker in the 2026 class although linebackers coach Vincent Dancy has them positioned well for Maurice Jones, Jr.
Last season, the Bulldogs struggled on defense last season, giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.
2025 Bulldogs Linebackers
Nic Mitchell, Redshirt Senior
Fatt Forrest, Redshirt Freshman
Zakari Tillman, Junior
Malick Sylla, Senior (Texas A&M transfer)
Jalen Smith, Redshirt sophomore (Tennessee transfer)
Tyler Lockhart, Freshman
Derion Gullette, Redshirt Freshman (Texas transfer)
Montrell Chapman, Junior
LaKendrick James, Junior
AJ Rice, Freshman
Tyshun Willis, Freshman
Branden Jennings, Redshirt Senior
Turner Reeves, Freshman
Ja'Byris Stewart, Junior
