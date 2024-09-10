Dak Prescott’s Big Day: New Deal and Win Highlight NFL Week One for Mississippi State Stars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a great Sunday.
Sunday morning Prescott finalized a new contract with the Cowboys and in the afternoon led his team to a 33-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns.
The former Mississippi State quarterback was 19-of-32 for 179 yards and one touchdown against the Browns. Most importantly, he didn’t throw any interceptions (the same can’t be said for Deshaun Watson on the other side of the field).
Prescott’s new contract is a four-year deal worth $240 million, $231 million of which is guaranteed. That’s an average of $60 million a year making him the highest paid player in NFL history.
Now, though, Prescott will have to live up to that contract.
Here’s how the rest of the former Mississippi State players performed in the first week of the NFL season:
Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
We’ve already covered Jones’ impressive performance to start the season here. To summarize, he showed why he’s the best at his position.
Montez Sweat, DE, Bears
Sweat and the Chicago Bears rallied from a 17-3 deficit to win 24-17 over the Tennessee Titans. Sweat had two tackles in the game.
Darius Slay, CB, Eagles
Slay had three tackles in Philadelphia’ 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Titans
Simmons had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 24-17 Titans’ loss.
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Browns
Played mostly on special teams for Cleveland without recording any stats.
Martin Emerson, DB, Browns
Emerson ended the game with the third-most tackles on the Browns’ defense in a 33-17 loss.
Nathan Pickering, LB, Seahawks
Did not play.
Charles Cross, OL, Seahawks
Cross and the Seahawks’ offensive line performed well against Denver, gaining 146 rushing yards and allowed just two sacks.
Emmanuel Forbes Jr., CB, Commanders
Forbes had four tackles in the first game of his sophomore season in the NFL that saw Tampa Bay win 37-20 over Washington.
Elgton Jenkins, OL, Packers
Jenkins and the Packers ran for 163 yards against a stout Philadelphia defense, which should make the game a success. But quarterback Jordan Love going down with an MCL injury three plays away from the end kind of negates that success.
Preston Smith, LB, Packers
Smith recorded two tackles for Green Bay in its 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Raiders
Did not play due to injury (hamstring).
Willie Gay, LB, Saints
Gay had two tackles in his New Orleans’ debut that saw the Saints cruise to a 47-10 win.
J.T. Gray, S, Saints
Gray recorded three tackles in the Saints’ big win against NFC South rival Carolina.
Logan Cooke, P, Jaguars
Cooke probably saw more action than his Jacksonville coaches would’ve liked. Cooke had six punts averaging 52 yards per punt and three landed inside the 20-yard line in the Jaguars’ 20-17 loss to Miami.
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Cowboys
Wheat had one tackle for Dallas in its 33-17 win.
Read More:
Why Mississippi State’s Defense Was Overrun by Arizona State’s Rushing Attack
Mississippi State Hosts Toledo: How to Watch
Jeff Lebby Talks Loss to Arizona State and Upcoming Matchup with Toledo
Former Mississippi State Bulldog Tearing Up Minor League Baseball