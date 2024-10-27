Everything Mississippi State’s Davon Booth Said After Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s Davon Booth had a good day against Arkansas, despite being on the losing end of a 58-25 home loss.
Booth had 93 rushing yards on 17 carries, but his biggest impact came on his only reception of the game. Booth caught a swing pass, found a hole his blockers made and ran 54 yards untouched for the Bulldogs’ first points of the game.
After the game, Booth spoke with reporters about his day. Here’s everything he said:
On the offensive line’s run blocking improvements…
They're getting better every week. It starts in practice. They do a good job of pushing the d-line making holes for me to hit it.
On becoming more comfortable on the field...
It's slowing down for me for sure but once again it starts in practice. I've been pushing myself a little harder this week trying to finish through the end zone. As you can see I got caught, I'm a little slow, so I need to get better at that.
On how the offense’s urgency changes when the defense struggles…
We just have to compliment each other. If they have trouble then we have to pick it up. If we have trouble then they have to pick it up. We have to compliment each other.
On feeling pressure to score points on every drive…
Not at all. We expect that of ourselves anyway. We expect to score every drive.