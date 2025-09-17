From Huskies to Bulldogs: Three NIU transfers ready for reunion game showdown
Certain small schools have a penchant for upsetting bigger, better teams.
Appalachian State may be the most notorious, but others like Troy, Georgia State, Tulane and Toledo have more upset wins than you’d expect.
Mississippi State’s opponent this week also deserves a place on that list.
Northern Illinois beat then-No. 5 Notre Dame last year, beat Boston College in overtime in 2023 and beat Georgia Tech in 2021.
That should put the Bulldogs on upset alert Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. But if any of them needs more convincing, there are three former Huskies on the team to help.
Linebacker Nevaeh Sanders, defensive lineman Ray Thomas and wide receiver Cam Thompson were all on Northern Illinois’s roster last season. All three went to south Bend, Ind. and experienced first-hand how the Huskies can beat a bigger, better team.
But now they’re on the bigger, better team.
“I am happy for those guys,” Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock said at his weekly press conference. “They chose a place where they are having an opportunity to make some contributions.”
All three former Huskies have stepped on the field for Mississippi State.
Sanders has played in all three games for the Bulldogs, mostly on special teams, and has recorded three tackles. He played in all 12 games for Northern Illinois last season and made nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Thomas made his Bulldog debut last week against Alcorn State and had four tackles. He had spent his entire collegiate career with Northern Illinois and amassed 198 tackles, 22.5 TFLs, six sacks and one forced fumble in 41 career starts.
Thompson has played in games against Southern Miss and Alcorn State, but has not registered a catch. For the Huskies last season, he made nine starts and caught 28 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a kick return for a touchdown.
“I watched Ray (Thomas) play last week,” Hammock said. “He played really well. I am sure they will have a plan to play him more. He looked very physical last week, when he played. Neveah (Sanders) played on special teams and Cam (Thompson) played a little bit on offense.”
Hammock had only nice things to say about his former players, but hasn’t spoken with them.
“As far as me catching up with them, those guys are getting ready for a game,” Thomas said. “I want them to be focused for the game, so I am not going to go over and talk to them. I am never going to distract a player who is getting ready to perform. Those guys are getting focused and getting ready to play a game. They're no different than our players. I wouldn't want a coach talking to my guys before the game. I am not going to do that to them. I respect them.”
Whether or not that post-game handshake is a joyous occasion will depend largely on what happens at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.