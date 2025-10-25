Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State
Another week is in the books and now the fans clad in maroon and white can welcome No. 22 Texas into the cowbell-fueled sensory deprivation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium.
Below you'll find everything to know about today's Mississippi State game, including updated weather report, injury updates, odds and projections and much more.
Preview Stories
Student-Athlete Availability Report
One new addition in Friday’s report is Jett Jefferson being listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game against Texas. Running back Fluff Bothwell is still listed as questionable.
Depth Charts
Here is Mississippi State’s official depth chart for today’s game:
Updated Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Saturday in Starkville hasn't changed much overnight. The National Weather Service's forecast is "Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph."
Mississippi State’s Uniforms
Mississippi State Captains
The Bulldogs’ captains will be offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson, safety Brylan Lanier and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.
How to Watch: No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State
Who: No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 3-2
Last Meeting: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13 (September 28, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 23-21
Last time out, Longhorns: def. Kentucky, 16-13 OT
Predictions, Projections, Odds
Taylor’s Prediction
Mississippi State 21, No. 22 Texas 17
I fully expect a defensive battle in this one and first team to 20 points will probably win.
EA CFB Simulation Results
Mississippi State 14, Texas 13
Spread, Line, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Texas: -7.5 (+100)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Moneyline
Texas: -270
Mississippi State: +220
Total
Over: 46.5 (-110)
Under: 46.5 (-110)
SP+ Prediction
Projected winner: Texas
Projected margin: 7.2
Win probability: 67%
Projected score: 27-20