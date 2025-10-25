Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State

This Saturday will mark the 𝟔𝐭𝐡 ever meeting between Mississippi State and Texas - and only the 𝟐𝐧𝐝 ever in Starkville.



State has won twice against Texas - including the first meeting in Starkville in 1991 - wearing a different variation of an 𝐌𝐒𝐔 logo!#HailState🐶🏈 pic.twitter.com/vUkJYGFtxv