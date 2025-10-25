Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are still looking for their first SEC win under Jeff Lebby and face a Longhorn team that hasn't lived up to its preseason hype.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Kalvin Dinkins (#35) during the game between the Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL.
Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Kalvin Dinkins (#35) during the game between the Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. / Mississippi State Athletics
Another week is in the books and now the fans clad in maroon and white can welcome No. 22 Texas into the cowbell-fueled sensory deprivation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium.

Below you'll find everything to know about today's Mississippi State game, including updated weather report, injury updates, odds and projections and much more.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

One new addition in Friday’s report is Jett Jefferson being listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game against Texas. Running back Fluff Bothwell is still listed as questionable.

Friday's Student-Athlete Availability Report
Friday's Student-Athlete Availability Report / SEC

Depth Charts

Here is Mississippi State’s official depth chart for today’s game:

Week 9 Depth Chart vs. No. 22 Texas
Week 9 Depth Chart vs. No. 22 Texas / Mississippi State Athletics

Updated Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Saturday in Starkville hasn't changed much overnight. The National Weather Service's forecast is "Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph."

Mississippi State’s Uniforms

Mississippi State Captains

The Bulldogs’ captains will be offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson, safety Brylan Lanier and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

How to Watch: No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State

Who: No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 3-2
Last Meeting: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13 (September 28, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 23-21
Last time out, Longhorns: def. Kentucky, 16-13 OT

Predictions, Projections, Odds

Taylor’s Prediction

Mississippi State 21, No. 22 Texas 17

I fully expect a defensive battle in this one and first team to 20 points will probably win.

EA CFB Simulation Results

Mississippi State 14, Texas 13

Spread, Line, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread
Texas: -7.5 (+100)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)

Moneyline
Texas: -270
Mississippi State: +220

Total
Over: 46.5 (-110)
Under: 46.5 (-110)

SP+ Prediction
Projected winner: Texas
Projected margin: 7.2
Win probability: 67%
Projected score: 27-20

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

