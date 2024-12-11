Michael Van Buren Enters the Transfer Portal: Could Jackson Arnold Be On the Way?
Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. announced he was entering the transfer portal after being one of the bright spots in the dismal 2024 football season.
The freshman stepped in for an injured Blake Shapen and threw for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and five touchdown runs. He wasn't all that accurate, and the consistency wasn't there, but he showed off glimpses of dynamic potential in the Jeff Lebby offense.
Van Buren hit Georgia for 306 yards and two touchdowns, threw three touchdown passes against Texas A&M, pushed Ole Miss with 280 yards and a score, and threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas.
And now comes the real question - does that mean former Oklahoma star recruit Jackson Arnold could be the new main man for the attack? Maybe not quite yet considering Shapen is expected to return.
It'll be Shapen's sixth year of college football after playing for three years at Baylor. He thew for 974 yards and eight touchdowns with a pick with Mississippi State before getting knocked out for the season with a shoulder injury. As good and as promising as Van Buren Jr. is, Shapen would likely be the No. 1 going into 2025 ...
Unless Arnold comes in.
Arnold came to Oklahoma last year when Lebby was the offensive coordinator, and he saw a little bit of time as a true freshman throwing for 563 yards and four scores with three picks. He has the passing skills, he's mobile, and he was okay for the OU attack this year with 12 touchdown passes.
But the Sooners were decimated by injuries to the receiving corps, Arnold didn't get the start in the middle of the season, and even with a strong late run - including in the win over Alabama - he decided to move on.
The portal has plenty of decent name quarterbacks at the moment, but few with Arnold's upside and potential to be a perfect fit like he would be with the Bulldogs.
Shapen will still likely be the starter in spring ball, but he has an injury history, and at the very least, there would be a competition for the gig going into the fall.
Van Buren will be an interesting call in the portal. The Maryland native originally committed to Oregon before choosing Mississippi State, but he was also in the mix for Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Purdue.
