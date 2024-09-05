Mississippi State at Arizona State: How to Watch Bulldogs Football vs the Sun Devils
Mississippi State looked good in its first game of the 2024 season.
New quarterback Blake Shapen and the offense scored quickly and often, the defense got big stops all night and Kevin Coleman Jr. was electrifying returning punts. The offense also received 93.7 passing grade by Pro Football Focus, the second-highest passing grade in FBS last week.
This week, though, the level of competition rises significantly and we’ll get a better idea of how improved the Bulldogs are this season. Arizona State impressed in its 48-7 win against Wyoming last week. The Sun Devils allowed just 118 yards, including 40 on the ground, to a team with a run-heavy offense and forced three turnovers.
Arizona State’s offense had its way against Wyoming’s defense (kind of like how Mississippi State did against Eastern Kentucky). They had nearly 500 yards in offense that was nearly evenly split between rushing (241) and passing (258).
We’ll definitely get a better sense of how good the Bulldogs are against Arizona State, but fans will have to stay up late Saturday if they want to watch the game.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Mississippi State’s second under new coach Jeff Lebby:
How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Who: Mississippi State (1-0) at Arizona State (1-0)
When: 9:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: ESPN
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: This will be the first ever game between the Bulldogs and Sun Devils
Mississippi State Last Game: def. Eastern Kentucky 56-7
Arizona State Last Game: def. Wyoming 48-7
