Mississippi State at Georgia: Predicting What Will Happen on Saturday
The theme for Mississippi State football this week should’ve been “if Vanderbilt can do it, so can you.”
The Bulldogs had last weekend off and got to sit at home and watch three major SEC upsets. They shouldn’t need much to convince them that they can go into Sanford Stadium and beat No. 5 Georgia. If a couple things go differently two weeks ago against No. 1 Texas, we may already have seen a Bulldog upset.
So, it can happen.
Is it likely? No.
Am I going to predict an upset? Unlike Sheldon Cooper, my mom never had me tested, but I’m pretty sure I’m not crazy. So, no.
Here at Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI, we have covered a variety of different ways the Bulldogs could pull of the upset. But when predicting what is going to happen, I tend to lean towards what’s most likely to happen.
Unfortunately for the maroon and white Bulldogs, what most likely is going to happen is Georgia wins in a blowout. The overall talent level Georgia has will overpower Mississippi State and the Bulldogs in red will celebrate a win.
Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia Prediction
Georgia 35, Mississippi State 17
Bold Prediction: Mississippi State scores first. (My thinking here is Mississippi State receives the opening kickoff and Jeff Lebby has had two weeks to script an opening series that gets his offense into field goal range.)