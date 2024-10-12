Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State at Georgia: Predicting What Will Happen on Saturday

If we learned anything after last weekend it's that anything can happen. So, could Mississippi State knock off the other SEC Bulldog team?

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully climbs intot the crowd as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully climbs intot the crowd as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. / Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The theme for Mississippi State football this week should’ve been “if Vanderbilt can do it, so can you.”

The Bulldogs had last weekend off and got to sit at home and watch three major SEC upsets. They shouldn’t need much to convince them that they can go into Sanford Stadium and beat No. 5 Georgia. If a couple things go differently two weeks ago against No. 1 Texas, we may already have seen a Bulldog upset.

So, it can happen.

Is it likely? No.

Am I going to predict an upset? Unlike Sheldon Cooper, my mom never had me tested, but I’m pretty sure I’m not crazy. So, no.

Here at Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI, we have covered a variety of different ways the Bulldogs could pull of the upset. But when predicting what is going to happen, I tend to lean towards what’s most likely to happen.

Unfortunately for the maroon and white Bulldogs, what most likely is going to happen is Georgia wins in a blowout. The overall talent level Georgia has will overpower Mississippi State and the Bulldogs in red will celebrate a win.

Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia Prediction

Georgia 35, Mississippi State 17

Bold Prediction: Mississippi State scores first. (My thinking here is Mississippi State receives the opening kickoff and Jeff Lebby has had two weeks to script an opening series that gets his offense into field goal range.)

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Week 7 SEC Football: Can Mississippi State Pull Off a Major Upset?

Mississippi State at Georgia Updated Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 11

Mississippi State's Path to an Upset: Why Beating No. 5 Georgia Isn't Impossible

No. 4 Mississippi State Rallies to Beat Georgia 2-1

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football