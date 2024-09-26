Mississippi State vs. Texas: Updated Gameday Weather Forecast
Mississippi State football won’t get much help from Mother Nature this weekend in Austin, Texas.
The weather forecast for gameday in the Lone Star state has only grown hotter. The high temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees with a real-feel of 97 degrees (92 in the shade). There’s a zero percent chance for thunderstorms and precipitation and wind gusts reaching just 10 miles per hour.
One aspect of the weather the Bulldogs will be familiar with is the humidity. The forecast has a 24 percent humidity factor included. It’ll actually be an improvement for the Bulldogs. The forecast for Starkville, Miss. at gametime has a 67 percent humidity factor.
Taylor’s Take
The temperature is a little too high to call this “perfect weather” for a football game, but it’s close enough.
There won’t be any rain or wet weather and the wind gusts won’t impact the game too dramatically. And if this was Georgia traveling to Texas, we’d be ecstatic to see two top teams play without weather impacting the game.
But the Mississippi State Bulldogs aren’t like the ones from Georgia. Mississippi State will need every bit of help it can get to upset the No. 1-ranked Longhorns.
The Bulldogs have earned their role as a 38-point underdog. They’re starting are starting a true freshman at quarterback and are coming off three-straight losses to Arizona State, Toledo and Florida.
Instead, the Bulldogs will either need to be the better team Saturday or hope Texas becomes a trap-game victim.