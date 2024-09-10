Tropical Storm Francine Could Ground Mississippi State’s Offense on Saturday
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s fast-paced, high-flying offense may get grounded on Saturday against Toledo.
Tropical storm Francine is expected to become a category one hurricane ahead of it making landfall on Wednesday in Louisiana. The bulk of the storm will pass through eastern Mississippi on Thursday, but forecasts are giving a 36 percent chance of rain on Saturday.
The high temperature for Saturday is 89 degrees and the low is 64 with a slight northeast wind of 5-7 miles per hour.
Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. which means the game will start in the daylight, but not for long as sunset is forecasted for 6:52 p.m.
If there is rainfall during Saturday night’s game, it’d be the second-straight game at Davis Wade Stadium that wet weather had an impact.
However, last time the weather didn’t slow the Bulldogs down much. They defeated Eastern Kentucky 56-7, gained 450 yards of total offense and held the Colonels to 295 total yards.
One thing coach Jeff Lebby will preach to his players this week is ball security. In wet conditions against Eastern Kentucky, the Bulldogs had two fumbles that were lucky to be recovered by another Bulldog.
In dry conditions against Arizona State, the Bulldogs weren’t as lucky. They committed two fumbles, one of which was recovered by the defense for a short touchdown.
Another area of concern for Lebby and the Bulldogs in wet conditions will be dropping passes. However, dropped passes haven’t been an issue for Mississippi State, including in the rain against Eastern Kentucky.
