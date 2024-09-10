Mississippi State Football Depth Chart for Toledo: Injured Player Listed as Starter
STARKVILLE, Miss. – On Monday, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby didn’t provide any substantial updates on the injuries to defensive linemen Kalvin Dinkins and Deonte Anderson.
“Hopeful for these guys to be able to play. It’s too early in the week to know,” Lebby said. “They did a little bit today, but not much. We’re planning as if we’re not going to have these guys. So, we’ll see as we get later on in the week.”
However, both players are included in the official depth chart released by Mississippi State.
Dinkins is listed as one of two starting defensive tackles, opposite of Kedrick Bingley-Jones. Anderson is listed as the second-string defensive end behind De’Monte Russell.
If the inclusion of Dinkins and Anderson on the official depth chart and Lebby’s remarks seem to conflict, it’s because they do. Lebby said the same about Dinkins and Anderson leading up to the Arizona State game and both players were included in that week’s depth chart.
What should give fans pause is the debut of Kelly Akharaiyi on the depth chart. The former UTEP receiver was left off the first two depth charts while dealing with an injury, even when Lebby wouldn’t confirm if the senior receiver would be available against the Sun Devils (he was).
So, why are Dinkins and Anderson listed on the depth chart when Akharaiyi wasn’t when he was in the same situation?
We can’t fault Lebby too much. His primary goal is to win games and will seek any advantage he can, including being non-committal about a player’s availability.
Considering the rise of sports gambling, though, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to be more consistent before a politician forces it.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Quarterbacks
QB1 – 2 Blake Shapen, 6-1, 210 lbs., Sr.
QB2 – 16 Chris Parson, 6-1, 215 lbs., Rs Fr.
or – 0 Michael Van Buren Jr., 6-1, 200 lbs., Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Running Backs
RB1 – 24 Keyvone Lee, 6-0, 225 lbs., Sr.
-or- 21 Davon Booth, 5-10, 205 lbs., Sr.
RB2 – 20 Johnnie Daniels, 5-10, 200 lbs., Jr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Wide Receivers
SLWR1 – 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
SLWR2 – 8 Creed Whittemore, 5-11, 185 lbs., So.
SLWR 3 – 80 Kade Kolka, 5-11, 190 lbs., Sr.
WR1 – 6 Jordan Mosley, 6-0, 195 lbs., Jr.
WR2 – 14 Trent Hudson 6-3 180 Jr.
WR3 – 5 Stonka Burnside, 6-0, 200 lbs., Fr.
WR1 – 7 Mario Craver 5-10, 170 lbs., Fr.
WR2 – 1 Kelly Akharaiyi 6-1, 200 lbs., Sr.
WR3 – 11 Jaden Walley 6-0, 190 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Tight Ends
TE1 – 18 Seydou Traore, 6-4, 235 lbs., R-Jr.
- or – 84 Justin Ball, 6-6, 250 lbs., Sr.
TE2 – 86 Nick Lauderdale, 6-3, 225 lbs., Sr.
or – 10 Cameron Ball, 6-6, 250 lbs., So.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Offensive Line
LT1 – 66 Makylan Pounders, 6-5, 310 lbs., Jr.
LT2 – 51 Luke Work, 6-6, 305 lbs., Fr.
- or - 74 Jimothy Lewis Jr., 6-6, 310 lbs., Fr.
LG1 – 75 Jacoby Jackson, 6-6, 320 lbs., Jr.
LG2 – 53 Malik Ellis, 6-5, 285 lbs., So.
C1 – 67 Ethan Miner, 6-2, 305 lbs., Sr.
C2 – 72 Canon Boone, 6-4, 315 lbs., Jr.
RG1 – 77 Marlon Martinez, 6-5, 320 lbs., Sr.
RG2 – 52 Grant Jackson, 6-6, 325 lbs., Sr.
RT1 – 76 Albert Reese IV, 6-7, 330 lbs., Jr.
RT2 – 55 Leon Bell, 6-8, 325 lbs., R-Jr.
RT3 – 78 Amari Smith, 6-7, 325 lbs., R-Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Defensive Line
DT1 – 22 Kedrick Bingley-Jones, 6-4, 310 lbs., Jr.
- or - 23 Trevion Williams, 6-4, 295 lbs., R-Fr.
DT2 – 98 Ashun Shepphard, 6-3, 280 lbs., Jr.
DT1 – 35 Kalvin Dinkins, 6-2, 315 lbs., So.
- or - 8 Sulaiman Kpaka, 6-3, 300 lbs., Sr.
- or – 90 Kai McClendon, 6-2, 305 lbs., Fr.
DE1 – 9 De’Monte Russell, 6-4, 285 lbs., Sr.
DE2 – 91 Deonte Anderson, 6-3, 270 lbs., Jr.
- or - 46 Joseph Head Jr., 6-4, 240 lbs., R-Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Linebackers
JLB1 – 11 Ty Cooper, 6-4, 245 lbs., Jr.
- or - 44 Branden Jennings, 6-3, 240 lbs., Jr.
JLB2 – 36 Donterry Russell, 6-4, 225 lbs., So.
MLB1 – 7 Stone Blanton, 6-2, 230 lbs., Jr.
MLB2 – 26 JP Purvis, 6-1, 245 lbs., Sr.
DLB1 – 40 Nic Mitchell, 6-2, 230 lbs., Jr.
- or - 5 John Lewis, 6-3, 240 lbs., Jr.
DLB2 – 16 Zakari Tillman, 6-2, 225 lbs., So.
STAR1 – 3 Brylan Lanier 6-1 190 Jr.
STAR2 – 28 Tanner Johnson 6-0 185 So.
- or - 15 Kobi Albert 5-11 180 R-So.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Safeties
FS1 – 2 Isaac Smith, 6-0, 205 lbs., So.
FS2 – 12 Tyler Woodard, 6-2, 200 lbs., Jr.
SS1 – 21 Hunter Washington, 5-11, 190 lbs., Jr.
SS2 – 27 Chris Keys Jr., 6-0, 190 lbs., Jr.
- or - 17 Jordan Morant, 6-0, 210 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Cornerbacks
CB1 – 1 Kelley Jones, 6-4, 195 lbs., R-Fr.
- or - 6 Traveon Wright, 6-0, 180 lbs., R-Fr.
CB2 – 13 Raydarious Jones, 6-2, 180 lbs., Sr.
- or - 18 Khamauri Rogers, 6-0, 180 lbs., So.
CB1 – 14 Brice Pollock, 6-1, 190 lbs., So.
CB2 – 4 DeAgo Brumfield, 6-0, 190 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Special Teams
K1 - 80 Kyle Ferrie, 6-1, 205 lbs., So.
K2 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
K3 - 49 Marlon Hauck, 6-3, 195 lbs., So.
P1 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
P2 - 83 Zach Haynes, 6-1, 195 lbs., Sr.
P3 - 88 Ethan Pulliam, 6-1, 190 lbs., R-Fr.
KO1 - 49 Marlon Hauck, 6-3, 195 lbs., So.
KO2 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
PR1 - 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
PR2 - 8 Creed Whittemore, 5-11, 185 lbs., So.
KR1 - 21 Davon Booth, 5-10, 205 lbs., Sr.
- or - 20 Johnnie Daniels, 5-10, 200 lbs., Jr.
- or - 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
Read More:
Why Mississippi State’s Defense Was Overrun by Arizona State’s Rushing Attack
Mississippi State Hosts Toledo: How to Watch
Jeff Lebby Talks Loss to Arizona State and Upcoming Matchup with Toledo
Former Mississippi State Bulldog Tearing Up Minor League Baseball