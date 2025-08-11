40 in 40: Max Reese brings size, versatility to Mississippi State’s offense
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby cut his teeth on the offensive side of the ball to great success.
So, it’s no surprise to see him working with offensive positions during the open practice periods media is allowed to attend.
Lebby spends a lot of time with the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks, naturally. But he’s also worked with other position groups, such as the tight ends.
The tight end position offers a wide-range of possible player types. You can have a receiving tight end, like Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates or Travis Kelce. Or you can have a run-blocker that’s essentially a third offensive tackle, like Mike Ditka, Jason Witten or George Kittle. (Side note: All six of those players excel as both receivers and blockers, but are known more one or the other.)
That versatility allows an offensive-minded coach, like Lebby, to be creative and unpredictable.
“It creates freedom, that’s what it does as a play-caller,” Lebby said. “When you have multiple tight ends that can go execute a lot of different things, it creates freedom.”
One of those tight ends was a spring transfer portal addition, former Eastern Michigan’s Max Reese.
Mississippi State returns last year’s starting tight end, Seydou Traore, but Reese (as well as Sam West) is an important addition to the Bulldogs in 2025. Here’s why:
Who is Max Reese?
Reese is a former three-star prospect from Fenwick High School in Chicago. He helped his high school win its first state title in 2021, catching 79 passes for 1,473 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was also a standout athlete in basketball and track and field.
He signed with Eastern Michigan after leaving high school with several records and was redshirted his first season. In 2023, Reese saw action in eight games and started his first collegiate game that season. He had just two catches in limited playing time, but that would change the following season.
What happened in 2024?
Reese played in 12 games and started four for Eastern Michigan. He caught 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, which averages out to 8.3 yards per catch and 11.4 yards per game.
The most interesting stat, in this writer’s opinion, is he returned two punts for 17 yards. The yardage doesn’t matter, but imagine being a gunner (usually a smaller, faster player) sprinting downfield and you have to tackle a 6-3, 250-pound returner.
Now imagine he actually starts running. If you’re familiar with the X-Men villain Juggernaut, you have an idea of how that might play out.
Why will he be important in 2025?
On the surface, it’s easy to say Reese’s importance will come as a run blocker.
The additions Mississippi State made after spring practices concluded, which includes Reese, indicate the Bulldogs are going to want to the ball a lot. Reese’s size makes him a great candidate to help create running lanes for the Bulldogs’ talented running backs.
But don’t discount Reese’s abilities as a receiver. Tight ends are some of the most athletic players and usually excel at other sports, like basketball or track and field.
Even if Reese is mostly used as a run blocker, don’t think Lebby won’t have some pass plays for Reese on his play sheet.
