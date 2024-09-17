Mississippi State Faces Challenge of Preparing for Two Florida Quarterbacks
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The legendary John Madden once said, “If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.”
Florida’s current quarterback situation epitomizes that saying. The Gators have started two quarterbacks in three games and neither has really separated himself from the other, which means Mississippi State can’t know for sure who will line up at quarterback to start Saturday morning’s game.
So, coach Jeff Lebby’s staff and players are having to prepare to face both of Florida’s options. That presents a whole host of challenges.
“You get caught up on finding ways to make sure you know both of them,” Lebby said. “So, when you’re getting two different guys, you’re getting two different presentations, you’re getting two guys who maybe have different strengths. So having to prepare for both of them, there’s some challenge in that and we have to do a great job of making it hard for them. Not letting them make the easy layups and us making the layups. That’ll be a huge part of it.”
So, who are the two Florida quarterbacks the Bulldogs are preparing for? Here’s a quick preview of both:
Graham Mertz, R-Sr., 6-2, 216 lbs.
2024 Stats: 23-35, 286 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 65.7 completion percentage, 143 yards per game.
Mertz started the season-opening game against Miami and last week’s game against Texas A&M, both of which were losses for Florida. He did not play against Samford.
DJ Lagway, Fr., 6-3, 239 lbs.
2024 Stats: 27-44, 541 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT, 61.4 completion percentage, 180.3 yards per game.
Lagway has played in all three games this season and started against Samford. In his one start, Lagway completed 18 of 25 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns. In his other two appearances, he’s completed just nine passes for one touchdown and two interceptions.
