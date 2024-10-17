Texas A&M at Mississippi State Initial Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 17
Mississippi State and Texas A&M released their initial Student-Athlete Availability Report on Wednesday.
There weren’t any surprises on Mississippi State’s side of the report. One name that is intriguing is safety Brylan Lanier. Lanier was the defender on a play against Georgia that saw Lanier appear to allow a Georgia receiver to score.
Lanier didn’t play anymore after that play and it’s unclear if that was a by-product of his play on the touchdown reception or if it was because of a possible concussion.
We’ll continue to monitor the status of Lanier ahead of the Bulldogs’ game against Texas A&M.
Here is the complete Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game at 3:15 p.m. at SEC Network.
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State Student-Athlete Availability Report
Texas A&M
Out
RB Rueben Owens
DB Tyreek Chappell
OL Mark Nabou Jr.
Doubtful
QB Jayle Henderson
Questionable
DB Terry Bussey
Mississippi State
Out
QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
WR Trent Hudson
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins
Doubtful
DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones
Questionable
S Brylan Lanier
S Tyler Woodard
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Southern Regionals
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Southern Regionals
Did You Notice?
Former Mississippi State softball pitcher Aspen Wesley was named to the All WPF All-Star Team on Wednesday. Wesley was one of five pitchers to earn the honor, and the only one not on the league-champion Texas Smoke's staff. In her final season at State, Wesley earned a Second Team All-SEC selection after leading the team in appearances, ERA, opposing batting average and wins. She also led the Bulldogs with career highs in strikeouts and innings pitched.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“Tracked a raccoon one time in the snow. I was in the neighborhood and I was just curious where this raccoon lived. There's some fresh raccoon tracks. He'd been digging at somebody's garbage.”