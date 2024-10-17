Cowbell Corner

Texas A&M at Mississippi State Initial Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 17

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (94) deflects the pass of Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (94) deflects the pass of Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State and Texas A&M released their initial Student-Athlete Availability Report on Wednesday.

There weren’t any surprises on Mississippi State’s side of the report. One name that is intriguing is safety Brylan Lanier. Lanier was the defender on a play against Georgia that saw Lanier appear to allow a Georgia receiver to score.

Lanier didn’t play anymore after that play and it’s unclear if that was a by-product of his play on the touchdown reception or if it was because of a possible concussion.

We’ll continue to monitor the status of Lanier ahead of the Bulldogs’ game against Texas A&M.

Here is the complete Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game at 3:15 p.m. at SEC Network.

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State Student-Athlete Availability Report

Texas A&M

Out

RB Rueben Owens
DB Tyreek Chappell
OL Mark Nabou Jr.

Doubtful

QB Jayle Henderson

Questionable

DB Terry Bussey

Mississippi State

Out

QB Blake Shapen

CB Traveon Wright

WR Creed Whittemore

WR Trent Hudson

RB Keyvone Lee

DL Kalvin Dinkins

Doubtful

DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

Questionable

S Brylan Lanier
S Tyler Woodard

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Southern Regionals

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Southern Regionals

Did You Notice?

Former Mississippi State softball pitcher Aspen Wesley was named to the All WPF All-Star Team on Wednesday. Wesley was one of five pitchers to earn the honor, and the only one not on the league-champion Texas Smoke's staff. In her final season at State, Wesley earned a Second Team All-SEC selection after leading the team in appearances, ERA, opposing batting average and wins. She also led the Bulldogs with career highs in strikeouts and innings pitched.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

“Tracked a raccoon one time in the snow. I was in the neighborhood and I was just curious where this raccoon lived. There's some fresh raccoon tracks. He'd been digging at somebody's garbage.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Aggies’ Coach Mike Elko Praises Mississippi State’s Michael Van Buren

3 Key Texas A&M Players Mississippi State Must Stop to Avoid Defeat

Mississippi State Basketball Coach Chris Jans Talks SEC Competition, Josh Hubbard

Everything Jeff Lebby Said About Freshman QB Michael Van Buren

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football