The similarities between Mississippi State, Texas on display in latest SEC Roll
Who knew Mississippi State and Texas would have so much in common at this point in the season?
As highlighted in the latest episode of SEC Roll Call, neither the Bulldogs nor Longhorns could do much offensively this week.
Mississippi State had 219 total yards (77 rushing, 142 passing) in a 31-9 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M. Texas had 341 total yards (52 rushing, 289 passing) in its 29-21 loss to Florida.
Sure, it was told in a joke at the Bulldogs’ expense, but also doesn’t make in any less true.
At least Mississippi State got somewhat of a wink of acknowledgement with Texas A&M wearing an eye patch (in solidarity with the mascot) and acknowledging its first half struggles.
For all the bad that’s come from Mississippi State’s second-straight loss, the Bulldogs did only trail 7-3 at halftime. And as head coach Jeff Lebby put it after the game, if the offense has more success, the game might’ve had a different outcome.
“Had we done what we needed to offensively we would have had an opportunity for the game to be different,” he said during the postgame press conference.
That may be why there’s a lot of harsh critiques of the Bulldogs this week. Not just from this website, but from the fans on social media and in message boards.
But the defense played well enough without one of its best players in Isaac Smith (or two if you want to include Will Whitson) to beat the Aggies.
What if Davon Booth doesn’t get tackled by the turf monster in the first quarter and scores that long touchdown? Does Mississippi State have a 10-7 halftime lead?
Or what if Blake Shapen doesn’t have a pass tipped as he’s throwing it to wide open Brenen Thompson downfield that’s instead intercepted?
That’s why this loss hurts, but there’s no opponent this week and Mississippi State has time to correct some of those mistakes.
“Offensively, it was as far from our expectations and standard. Felt great about the game plan, great about the week of work we had, and we did not play or coach the way we needed to. It's about fixing problems and putting people in position of success because that's why they call us coach.”
For now, we can enjoy another hilarious episode of SEC Roll Call. (And SEC Shorts, if you haven’t already seen that one.)