Mississippi State vs Auburn Women's College Basketball Prediction and Preview
After two straight losses, and four defeats in the last six games, the Mississippi State women's basketball team needs to get back on track fast. The hot start has faded and now it'll be a battle to lock down a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
This is when the win the wins have to start piling up for the Bulldogs with last place Missouri up next before dealing with a brutal road trip to LSU and with Alabama coming up in a few weeks.
Auburn just broke a six-game losing streak with a win over Missouri, this is when its own string of wins has to start to turn the season back around.
Mississippi State vs Auburn Women's: College Basketball Game Preview
Date: Thursday January 23, 2025
Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network+
Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (15-5), Auburn (10-9)
Why Auburn Will Win
Force mistakes. This isn't a high-powered team that can start bombing away from three and keep up any sort of pace. What it can do, though, is come up with takeaways and get on the move.
Mississippi State isn't turnover prone, but it's 12-2 when giving the ball away fewer than 20 times. The Tigers have to attack, convert off the steals, and manufacture their own points.
Auburn is 8-3 when generating 20 or more steals, but ...
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Again, Mississippi State isn't turnover prone, and again, Auburn doesn't have the offensive pop.
This is a rough Tiger team from the outside - it doesn't take them, and when it does, it doesn't make them. The Bulldogs have to get off to a good start, and that begins with attacking the glass. Auburn is lousy on the defensive boards, so up the tempo, get those second chance points, and ...
Mississippi State vs Auburn Who Will Win?
Mississippi State should win the rebounding margin by close to ten, and it'll set a quick pace Auburn won't be able to handle.
The Tigers will make a bit of a second half run after a few steals converted for a few easy points, but it won't be nearly enough. As long as Mississippi State can get around 45% from the field, it'll be fine.
Prediction: Mississippi State 74, Auburn 65