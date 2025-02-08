3 Mizzou Athletes Appointed to SEC Councils; The Buzz, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025
Safety/star Daylan Carnell recently represented the Missouri Tigers on the 2025 Football Leadership Council for the Southeastern Conference this season.
The group of 16 student-athletes met in Birmingham, Alabama over the weekend of Jan. 31 with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Agenda items included discussion over SEC and NCAA legislation, detailed explanation from game officials on rules of the game, careers in officiating and a presentation from motivational speaker Timothy Alexander.
Carnell is entering his third season as a starter for the Tigers, making him one of the most experienced Missouri players. He announced his decision to utilize his final year of elligibility and return to the Tigers on Jan. 2, days after the team's win over Iowa in the Music City Bowl.
Additionally, two other Missouri athletes were announced to be members of the 2025 SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Council: Jessica Larson (soccer) and Grace Anne Davis (gymnastics). This council is set to meet this weekend in Birmingham with Sankey, also receiving a presentation on how to handle conflicts, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items and a discussion on the Council's campus programming.
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Missouri softball opened the season with two wins Friday, taking down Marshall 9-1 and Northwestern 3-0. RECAPS: Marshall, Northwestern
- Tennis lost 2-5 at Minnesota
- Missouri track and field finished No. 7 in the Missouri Invitational
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- No. 15 Men's basketball hosts No. 10 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- Softball vs. No. 7/8 Duke in Clearwater, Florida at noon - Stream on the MLB Network
- Softball vs. Notre Dame in Clearwater at 5 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Saturday's men's basketball game includes the 10th annual "Rally For Rhyan" fundraiser, named after the daughter of Mizzou Athletics staff member Brad Loos, Rhyan, who survived pediatric cancer. Fans can support the cause by purchasing the themed t-shirt at the game, or by donating here.
• Missouri football had a basketball competition for players and coaches with connections to the upcoming Super Bowl, including offensive coordinator Kirby Moore (brother of Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore) and Jayden Bolton (brother of Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton).
• Former Missouri basketball player Isiaih Mosley (2022-2023) posted that he made a visit to head coach Dennis Gates.
