Missouri Football Begins 2025-26 Fall Camp: The Buzz
Missouri football moved onto campus yesterday to prepare for fall camp, which will begin today, July 28. They have exactly one month before the beginning of the season on August 28 at 7:30 p.m. CST against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has also moved into the dorms with the athletes according to a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Drinkwitz held a press conference on Sunday, July 27, to provide an update on the team and players to watch. He recently was given a contract extension after having success at Missouri over the last five seasons and said, "I also want to say thanks to Laird Veatch for [the] contract extension. I know my family and I are very appreciative of the opportunity to continue to be the head football coach at the University of Missouri."
He hopes that his extension with Missouri will continue what he has begun to build with the Tigers and provide resources for the team that they previously could not get.
Many people are awaiting the announcement of who will be the next starting quarterback for the Tigers after Brady Cook graduated and signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets.
Drinkwitz says he has no timetable for who he will end up choosing for the team's quarterback this year. "I think this is the fourth year, going into the year that we've had a quarterback competition, and so we're familiar with it. Hopefully, with that experience comes a little bit more wisdom,” he said. "But absolutely, when the quarterback is ready, he’ll show himself to the team. We’ll all know who that is and when it is, we’ll tell you."
The team is coming off the momentum of the 2024-25 season, where it finished playing at the Music City Bowl in Nashville against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Tigers went 10-3 overall in the season and 5-3 in SEC play. Heading into the new year, there was uncertainty about where the team would go as it lost all five of its team captains and will likely feature a new starting quarterback, running back and wide receiver.
The Tigers have a lot to work for this season, but Drinkwitz seems optimistic about the outcome he is looking for.
Did you notice?
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
31 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
Coach [Norm] Stewart says, 'Pull to the ball.' But the face check is the best D. That's when you get close to a guy's face and tell him what toothpaste he used that morning. 'Oooh, you used Crest!' Or, 'Oooh, you used Close-Up!- Derrick Chievous
