Eli Drinkwitz Learned a Lesson from Texas A&M Matchup; The Buzz, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024
The Missouri Tigers are headed to dangerous enemy territory once more this season. This time, they are off to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face off against the Crimson Tide.
The last time that the Tigers faced an SEC team on the road, it did not go well for them. They were crushed by Texas A&M 41-10 at Kyle Field.
Prior to the matchup, the team and coaches were very confident in press conferences and talked their fair share of smack. It wasn't until they were quickly shut down and faced an embarrassing loss that head coach Eli Drinkwitz learned the lesson of the game.
"We coaches tried to win the game from the press box and the reality is, football is won by players on the field," Drinkwitz said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" Wednesday.
In their bye week prior to facing the Aggies, Drinkwitz claimed to have had too much scheming going on and ignored their ability to execute the plays with confidence. He vowed to take that lesson with him into their upcoming matchup in order to avoid a similar outcome.
Today's Schedule
- Softball vs Black vs. Gold Game at 5 p.m., Columbia, Mo.
- Soccer at Texas at 7 p.m., Austin, Texas. Live Video, Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- QB Brady Cook was listed as doubtful for the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is joined by WR Mookie Cooper and RB Nate Noel. S Sidney Williams, S Daylan Carnell, S Tre'Vez Johnson, S Joseph Charleston, TE Brett Norfleet, and OL Cayden Green are all listed as questionable. More info can be found here.
- Former Mizzou gymnastics coach Jake Jacobson was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this past weekend. Jacobson was the head coach at Mizzou for 20 years and led his teams to 13 NCAA Regional appearances.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
More from Mizzou On SI:
Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Preview Alabama
Eli Drinkwitz Praises Alabama's Ryan Williams' Natural Talent
Brady Cook's Injury Status Unclear Ahead of Alabama Game