Mizzou Football's Brady Cook is Set to Play in the Hula Bowl; The Buzz, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025
Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook is slated to play in the Hula Bowl today at 11 a.m.
Cook accepted the invite to the postseason all-star game back in early December. He and more than 100 other talented seniors will compete in Orlando, Fla.
The game has no implications for the Tigers, as it is meant to celebrate and acknowledge the nation’s most impressive seniors. Cook earned his roster spot because of the solid college career he has had.
Over the past two seasons, he has led Missouri to a 21-5 record. 2023 was a very successful year for the team, as the Tigers finished with a record of 11-2. Aside from the team flourishing, Cook himself made strides by surpassing 3,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.
This past season, the Tigers had a 10-3 record. Cook played well to contribute to the wins, throwing for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also logged 2,535 yards in the air as well as 11 touchdowns.
As his eligibility is up, Cook will be leaving Missouri next year in pursuit of the NFL. Therefore, the Hula Bowl will be especially exciting for Tiger fans who support Cook. Fans can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.
Saturday’s Schedule
- Missouri tennis vs. Florida International University through Sunday in Miami, Fla.
- Missouri track and field indoor invitational all day in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
- Missouri men's basketball vs. Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri football posted a 15-minute video dedicated to quarterback Brady Cook. The "mini movie" paid homage to his career, as he recently played his last game as a Tiger,
- Missouri men's basketball sold out its game against Vanderbilt later today. The Tigers will search for their second SEC win in a packed house.
