Mizzou Volleyball Records Eighth-Straight Win; The Buzz, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024
The Missouri Tigers Volleyball returned home and took the victory in four sets against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Coming off a win against the No. 9 Texas Longhorns on the road, Mizzou had a lot to prove, especially after they remained unranked following the performance.
The Tigers quickly took the first two sets 25-18 and 25-12, but then Georgia came alive in the third. The match went into extras, but the Bulldogs were able to pull ahead to earn the 28-26 win in that set.
But Missouri shut them down in the fourth set. The Tigers kept their opponents to just 17 by the time they hit 25. This secured the victory for them and pushed the Tigers win streak to eight games.
Marina Crownover and Colleen Finney both received yellow cards in the match, presumably for arguing with the referees.
The Tigers will return to the court on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 CDT to take on South Carolina.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Volleyball won 3-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Did you notice?
- Missouri volleyball's Jordan Iliff earned her 500th career dig in their 3-1 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.
- QB Brady Cook was listed as questionable in the first injury report released by Missouri ahead of their matchup against Oklahoma on Nov. 9. Cook is dealing with multiple injuries and was only able to play for short amounts of time in the previous two Missouri Football games. Find out more here.
