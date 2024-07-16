Three Missouri Pitchers Selected in Day 3 of the MLB Draft
The first Missouri baseball played to be selected in the 2024 MLB draft came in the 14th round. The Oakland Athletics selected left-hand pitcher Ryan Magdic as the 406th overall pick.
Magdic spent just one season, but made his presence known out of the bullpen. He was one of the go-to guys for long relief, but had multiple starting opportunities later in the season. One of his strongest outings came against Georgia on the road, where he went 3 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts.
However, before the 2024 season with Missouri, Magdic hadn't spent much time on the mound. With D-2 Florida Southern, he hit .295 in with five home runs. The only time he had pitched before the 2024 season came in his 2020-21 season at Cisco College.
The second player from the University of Missouri to be drafted came just one round later. In the 15th round, the Baltimore Orioles selected right-hand pitcher Carter Rustad as the 459th overall pick.
Rustad consistently pitched around five innings for the Tigers in each spart, no matter if he was having a good or bad day on the mound. He was one of the key contributors in game one of their win against then-No. 6 Florida Gators. He relieved starter Logan Lunceford in the seventh inning and went five innings of his own in the extra-innings game. Rustad only gave up just one run on one hit, while striking out five.
Out of high school, Rustad was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2019 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He chose to attend University of San Diego instead, where he spent two seasons there before transferring to Mizzou.
Right-hand pitcher Bryce Mayer was the final Tiger to be selected. He went in the 16th round by the Houston Astros. Mayer took on both relief and starting roles for the Tigers in 2024, going 53 1/3 innings with 57 strikeouts. Prior to his latest season with Missouri, he pitched two seasons at St. Charles Community College.
Overall in the draft, Missouri had three commits drafted and three former players. High school commits Tytus Cissell and Ethan Bagwell both went in day two of the draft, while Rustad, Mayer, Magdic and transfer portal commit Sean Barnett went in the final day.