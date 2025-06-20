2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: Alabama
One of Missouri's three losses last season was a blowout defeat at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It was one that stung for many reasons, from being shut out to starting quarterback Brady Cook going down with an injury. Now, in 2025, the Tigers have the opportunity to right that wrong and take down the Crimson Tide at home.
That won't be as easy as it sounds. Alabama is in the second year of the Kalen DeBoer era and is looking to improve on a 9-4 starting season. The personnel on the roster say that they can do it, but putting it together on the field will be a whole other challenge.
Here's a glance into the Crimson Tide and what they'll bring to the table at Faurot Field next season.
Offense
An offense will only go as far as its quarterback, and that's the biggest overarching question for the Crimson Tide. As of now, junior Ty Simpson is slated to be the starter this season. He went 14-for-25 for 167 yards in very limited action. Austin Mack, another in consideration, only threw three passes last season as a redshirt freshman.
The man who could come in and save the day is freshman Keelon Russell, a five-star recruit in the class of 2025, ranked second in the country. He may not have any guaranteed minutes now, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn some as the season progresses.
Everything else seems pretty sure for the Crimson Tide, outside of the quarterback spot. Jam Miller and Richard Young will man the running back room, with Louisiana transfer Dre'lyn Washington also having the opportunity to earn snaps. The duo of Miller and Young, which combined for over 800 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season, should be lethal.
Everyone knows who Ryan Williams is, the reclass phenom the Crimson Tide have at wide receiver. He certainly has room to grow and watching that happen during his sophomore season should be exciting. Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, Germie Bernard, Jalen Hale and multi-positional threat Jaylen Mbakwe all should help out in the receiving game as well, along with tight ends Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr.
The offensive line is full of returning talent and should be one of the best in the conference. From left to right, there is an offensive front full of future NFL talent, headlined by center Parker Brailsford and left tackle Kadyn Proctor. All of the guys there are former four or five-star talents that will find ways to contribute at some point, opening up plenty of holes for Miller, Young and whoever is at quarterback to break free.
Defense
There's no reason why Alabama can't have the best defense in the country next season. From a plethora of returning talent to an experienced defensive coordinator in Kane Wommack, the Crimson Tide has a lot going for it on this side of the ball.
It all starts with senior linebacker Deontae Lawson, who recorded 76 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception last season. He, in all honesty, is the best player on this Alabama defense, which will be proven in 2025. He commands the team and is a great downhill tackler, making for a great inside linebacker.
There is too much talent in other areas to count. Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green, a Colorado transfer, will command the middle of the field at the linebacker spot. Qua Russaw, LT Overton, Jah-Marian Latham and Florida transfer Kelby Collins will be to the outside of them, lining up on the edge.
The secondary is also loaded and might be the scariest part about this defense. Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown are likely the best cornerback duo in the SEC, and maybe all of college football. Brown will be a true sophomore and Jackson a junior, both of whom are looking to build NFL Draft resumes.
Keon Sabb, DaShawn Jones and Bray Hubbard will be the support for Brown and Jackson as safeties. Sabb and Jones have plenty of high-level football experience, while Hubbard came on late for the Crimson Tide last season, while others were injured.
Schedule
Missouri should be riding high off a win against UMass, so they will likely have momentum heading into their battle with Alabama. A win against the Crimson Tide would mean a lot for Missouri's season, as it's one of the few wins that could help the Tigers find their way into a College Football Playoff spot.
Alabama will certainly be acclimated to its challenging schedule, facing Florida State, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and Georgia before a road trip to Columbia. They will be more than ready for the test that Faurot Field will bring and will have the opportunity to add a resume-boosting win on the road.
Outlook
Despite some questions on Alabama's offense, finding ways to score on the Crimson Tide defense will present a massive challenge. Missouri will likely need to find points on defense, or be near-perfect on the other side, to stay competitive with its opponent.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: TBA
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: Alabama leads 2-6
The Team
Coach: Kalen DeBoer, second full season, 113-16 overall record at Sioux Falls, Fresno State, Washington and Alabama
Offensive coordinator: Ryan Grubb
Defensive coordinator: Kane Wommack
2024 record: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
2024 rankings: Total offense (22nd), Total defense (10th)
Returning Starters
17 (seven on offense, nine on defense, one on special teams)
Players to Watch
WR Ryan Williams, C Parker Brailsford, LB Deontae Lawson, CB Domani Jackson, S Keon Sabb
Top Newcomer:
Wide receiver Isaiah Horton recorded 616 yards and five touchdowns for Miami last season, finishing as the third-leading receiver for them. He should complement Alabama's receiving core perfectly with his size and after-the-catch ability.
Biggest Question:
Can the Crimson Tide find success and consistency at the quarterback position between Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell?
The School
Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Founded: 1831
Enrollment: 40,846
Nickname: Crimson Tide
Colors: Crimson, Gray and White
Mascot: Big Al
The Program
Last Time Beat Missouri: 2024
National Championships: 18 – 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020
Conference Championships: 30 –– 1933, 1934, 1937, 1945, 1953, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1989, 1992, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023
Bowl Record: 46-28-3
Last Time Made Bowl: 2024
The Schedule
Aug. 30: at Florida State
Sep. 6: vs. UL Monroe
Sep. 13: vs. Wisconsin
Sep. 27: at Georgia
Oct. 4: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 11: at Missouri
Oct. 18: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 25: at South Carolina
Nov. 8: vs. LSU
Nov. 15: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 22: vs. Eastern Illinois
Nov. 29: at Auburn
This is the sixth story in MissouriOnSI's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Missouri football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.
Opponent Preview Series: Central Arkansas | Kansas | Louisiana | South Carolina | UMass |