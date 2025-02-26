2026 4-Star Wide Receiver Nalin Scott to Visit Missouri
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers continue to make progress on the 2026 recruiting class with more good news this week.
2026 wide receiver Nalin Scott, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, officially locked in six official visits for this spring, one of which will be to Columbia, Missouri. He also has trips to Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Nebraska and Arizona State scheduled as well.
Scott is a Powder Springs, Georgia native that stands at 6-foot-1, 200 lbs and is rated as a 4-Star prospect. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 38 wideout in the nation and the No. 29 player in the state.
He is a physical receiver with the ability to fight for contested grabs as well as extra yardage after the catch. His bulkier frame at 200 lbs. gives him the ability to go toe-to-toe with more physical defenders and still come out on top.
He spent his first two years of varsity football with Kennesaw Mountain High School, hauling in 38 receptions for 443 yards and two scores. Scott transferred ahead of his junior year and is now at McEachern High School where this past season he caught 29 passes for 541 yards and another two touchdowns.
Missouri currently holds just a single commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, but with now another visit lined up, the Tigers could be in for a big time spring and summer.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.