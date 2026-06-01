2026 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 10: Georgia

No team in the Southeastern Conference has won more games over the last five years than Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They're the true definition of what it means to find success nationally and in the conference. They're a staple of college football.

That gives the Missouri Tigers a truly intriguing opportunity at the end of their season.

To make matters more interesting, the Tigers have only beaten the Bulldogs once in 13 tries at it. Changing that record this year won't be any easier than years past, but Eli Drinwitz's team will certainly have a shot at it.

Smart and the Bulldogs have found their success in roster continuity and player development. The 2026 season is no different, returning tons of starters on both sides of the ball. Playing the Bulldogs this season should be a much bigger challenge than it was last season.

Here's a look at the Georgia Bulldogs and what they'll bring to the table in the 10th game of Missouri's season.

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Offenseble

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The continuity of Georgia's offense should allow it to make a deeper run into the postseason compared to last season. Returning quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and multiple starters on the offensive line are proof of that.

Stockton finally got his chance to prove himself as a starter last season and he took advantage of it. He recorded 2,894 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 462 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. There aren't many gripes about Stockton, in all fairness. He had a great season and there won't be much reason he can't replicate it.

The same could be said for Frazier. He established himself as an elite running back nationally after rushing for 947 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, setting him up for an even better junior season.

Georgia's offensive line should be what makes them so good on offense. Earnest Greene III at left tackle was a potential NFL draft prospect in 2026, opting to withdraw and return for another season. Drew Bobo very well may be the best center in all of college football and offensive guard Dontrell Glover is looking to build on an impressive freshman season.

Its depth on the offensive line is also impressive. Juan Gaston looks to be the starter at the right tackle spot, but he should be comfortably backed up by Jah Jackson. True freshman Zykie Helton projects to start at right guard, too, with Gaston and Daniel Calhoun behind him. The Bulldogs may have nine offensive linemen they can comfortably put on the field for next season.

The tight end spot is another one that brings comfort and stability to the offense. Lawson Luckie should be one of the best in the conference after recording 158 yards and four scores last season and former five-star freshman Elyiss Williams is waiting behind him.

Georgia's wide receivers may have some question marks around them, given that the returning ones aren't the most productive. London Humphreys is the most productive coming back, followed by Sacovie White-Helton, Talyn Taylor and Thomas Blackshear. Four-star freshman Craig Dandridge should also make an impact in that room.

One of these players seems ready to break out with Stockton at the helm and a stacked offensive line. Humphrey very well may be the man to do that, but lower-end guys at the moment, all the way down to CJ Wiley, will have the chance to rise up the depth chart.

Defense

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There are no breaks if you're playing this Georgia roster. Its offense is good, but its defense is arguably better.

The Bulldogs defense is full of multiple players who will be future NFL players. Starting in the secondary, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden are two of the best players at their position in the entire country. They'll rightfully earn first-round looks in the 2027 NFL draft.

Demello Jones seems primed to be the starter at the other cornerback spot, with Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams behind him. Braylon Conley and Jontae Gilbert will also get looks.

Smart brought in two transfers to add depth to the safety room surrounding Bolden. East Carolina transfer Ja'Marley Riddle looks like a true tackle machine at the safety spot and he'll also have the help of Zion Branch to reinforce Bolden. Clemson safety Khalil Barnes should also be a difference-maker, whether he's a true safety or playing the STAR.

Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson may very well be NFL draft prospects at the middle linebacker spot, too. Cole logged 60 total tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, while Wilson recorded 74 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. Having Justin Williams as a backup, who logged 36 total tackles last season, also won't hurt.

The defensive line is just as good in relation to the rest of this defense. Headlined by Elijah Griffin on the interior, yet another NFL draft prospect, there's plenty of talent, potential and production to go around. Griffin recorded 22 tackles and a sack last year, but should be primed for more snaps and production this time around.

Jordan Hall will either back up Griffin or join him, depending on the formation. He's another former high-rated recruit who seems ready for a larger role. Redshirt freshman Nnamdi Ogboko is the next-most experienced player behind those two, followed by a plethora of true freshmen after that.

Finally, on the outside, Gabe Harris will be the top man. He recorded 26 tackles and a sack last season. Quintavius Johnson is also a top name to know, having logged 34 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, JJ Hanne and Auburn transfer Amaris Williams will round out the depth at the position.

Schedule

The back stretch of Missouri's regular season isn't easy at all and the Bulldogs will arguably be the epitome of that. Facing Texas the week before doesn't make matters any better and playing an improved Kentucky squad, along with the Oklahoma Sooners to follow, will also be a challenge.

Georgia closes its season with the Tigers, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. All things considered, there are tougher stretches it could face down the stretch of the season. Georgia will be the favorite in all of the games mentioned, meaning it should be able to lock up a good number of wins on the back half of its schedule.

Missouri will need this win far more than Georgia will. That doesn't make the game any less important for Smart and the Bulldogs, but a win for Drinkwitz in Athens could be a career-defining victory.

Outlook

There's no reason that the Bulldogs won't be one of the best teams in the SEC once again. With the amount of returning talent the Bulldogs brought back, this won't be an easy matchup for the Tigers.

Playing this one on the road will only make matters more challenging for Missouri. That being said, the last time the Tigers made the trip to Athens, they nearly squeaked out a win. It's not impossible that the Tigers could steal a win there, but it won't be easy by any means.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Series history: Georgia leads 12-1

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