2027 4-Star EDGE Rashad Streets Speaks on Missouri Scholarship Offer
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the 2027 class last week, becoming one of over twenty schools in pursuit of his talents already.
Edge rusher Rashad Streets from Millbrooks High School in Raleigh, North Carolina is a 4-Star prospect and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 44 overall player in the nation. He is the eighth ranked edge prospect overall and the No. 1 player in the Tar Heel State.
Streets spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI about what the offer means to him and also provided some insight into his relationship with the coaching staff.
"[Receiving the offer] was my first chance to really talk with anyone on staff," he said. "Coach [Derek Nicholson] came to my school to watch our workouts and mentioned he really liked how I practiced and went through the drills."
Streets opened up next on how he sees himself as a fit in the Tigers' defense, as well as what excites him most about the system, saying, "They know how to get after the quarterback and bring pressure."
He explained, "I definitely think [rushing the quarterback] is something I do well and could be a great fit. I remember watching [Missouri's] games last year and their defense always showed up big when they needed it."
The premier pass rusher also said he hopes to make a trip to Columbia this summer for a visit, but will make official plans after the conclusion of this year's track and field season.
Last week, Streets took his first trip of likely many to Eugene, Oregon to visit with Dan Lanning and the Ducks. While he has yet to line up any other visits at this point with other schools, the 6-foot-4, 230 lb. defender holds over 20 division one offers, most of which are power four programs.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
Keep up with the Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting Tracker and stay up to date on the 2026 class and beyond.