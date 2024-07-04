Mizzou Central

Eventful Recruiting Holliday Weekend Ahead for Mizzou Football: The Buzz, July 4, 2024

Multiple Missouri targets are expected to announce their decisions in the coming days.

Joseph Van Zummeren

Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs (88) hauls in a reception for a touchdown score as Bradford's Gavin Cook (3) can't catch him during the third quarter of a FHSAA Class 2S state semifinal matchup at Bradford High School in Starke. The Cocoa Tigers outlasted the Bradford Tornadoes 31-21. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Flgai 120422 Cocoa Bradford Fb 22
Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs (88) hauls in a reception for a touchdown score as Bradford's Gavin Cook (3) can't catch him during the third quarter of a FHSAA Class 2S state semifinal matchup at Bradford High School in Starke. The Cocoa Tigers outlasted the Bradford Tornadoes 31-21. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Flgai 120422 Cocoa Bradford Fb 22 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
In this story:

Some fireworks could pop this weekend for Eli Drinkwitz's team for the Class of 2025.

Atleast four different targets for Missouri will be announcing their decisions over the next few days.

On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs will kick off the festivies, announcing his decision at 5 p.m. central. The Florida native originally committed to Ohio State last October before decommitting this March. The dynamic receiver has 29 offers to choose from, with Missouri, Georgia, UCF and USC as his final four schools.

Another Florida receiver, Donovan Olugbode from IMG Academy will be announcing his decision on Friday at 3 p.m. The four-star prospect has 25 total offers with Missouri, Florida, USC, Washington and Oregon in his top five.

Moving to the West, Keiton Jones, an offensive lineman from Coffeyville, Kansas, will announce his decision on 3 p.m. Sunday. The three-star prospect has 20 offers to choose from with Missouri, Kansas State and Arkansas in the lead.

Fianlly, a local product, East St. Louis defensive back Charles Bass, will be announcing his decision Wednesday. The versatile four-star prospect will choose between Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas State and Missouri out of 26 offers.

Missouri's Class of 2025 is currently ranked at No. 43 with 12 commits, with three four-stars and nine three-stars. This upcoming decisions provide Missouri the opportunity to jump up these rankings by adding even more exciting talent to their future rosters.

Did you notice?

  • Two Missouri basketball alumni, Sean East and Mo Diarra, will be playing in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Mizzou volleyball announced their 2024 schedule on Monday.
  • Luther Burden III earned a spot on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American team

Countdown to Missouri's 2024 Football Season Opener:

56 days.

More from MizzouOnSI:

A Deep Dive Into the Missouri Secondary on The Joe Gaither Show

Meet The Freshman: Wide Receiver James Madison II

Meet the Transfer: Appalachian State Running Back Nate Noel

Check out our social media...

Published
Joseph Van Zummeren

JOSEPH VAN ZUMMEREN

Home/Football