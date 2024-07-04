Eventful Recruiting Holliday Weekend Ahead for Mizzou Football: The Buzz, July 4, 2024
Some fireworks could pop this weekend for Eli Drinkwitz's team for the Class of 2025.
Atleast four different targets for Missouri will be announcing their decisions over the next few days.
On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs will kick off the festivies, announcing his decision at 5 p.m. central. The Florida native originally committed to Ohio State last October before decommitting this March. The dynamic receiver has 29 offers to choose from, with Missouri, Georgia, UCF and USC as his final four schools.
Another Florida receiver, Donovan Olugbode from IMG Academy will be announcing his decision on Friday at 3 p.m. The four-star prospect has 25 total offers with Missouri, Florida, USC, Washington and Oregon in his top five.
Moving to the West, Keiton Jones, an offensive lineman from Coffeyville, Kansas, will announce his decision on 3 p.m. Sunday. The three-star prospect has 20 offers to choose from with Missouri, Kansas State and Arkansas in the lead.
Fianlly, a local product, East St. Louis defensive back Charles Bass, will be announcing his decision Wednesday. The versatile four-star prospect will choose between Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas State and Missouri out of 26 offers.
Missouri's Class of 2025 is currently ranked at No. 43 with 12 commits, with three four-stars and nine three-stars. This upcoming decisions provide Missouri the opportunity to jump up these rankings by adding even more exciting talent to their future rosters.
Did you notice?
- Two Missouri basketball alumni, Sean East and Mo Diarra, will be playing in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Mizzou volleyball announced their 2024 schedule on Monday.
- Luther Burden III earned a spot on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American team
Countdown to Missouri's 2024 Football Season Opener:
56 days.
More from MizzouOnSI:
A Deep Dive Into the Missouri Secondary on The Joe Gaither Show
Meet The Freshman: Wide Receiver James Madison II
Meet the Transfer: Appalachian State Running Back Nate Noel
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter