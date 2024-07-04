Meet The Freshman: Wide Receiver James Madison II
When you look at Missouri Football's roster on paper, no position group will catch you eye more than the receiver spot. The likes of Luther Burden III, Theo Wease and others will make it hard for guys lower on the depth chart to rise up. Freshman James Madison II has the potential to rise up the ranks in the Tigers recieving core.
Madison, a big, lanky receiver from Florida, is great after the catch and tough to stop at the catch-point. He is a prototypical Eli Drinkwitz receiver and could have the chance to break through into a receiver six or seven spot this year. He has a great opportunity to grow and learn behind an elite receiving core, an opportunity many across the country won't have this year. Here's everything you need to know about the sneaky-good Madison.
High School:
For TRU Prep Academy last year, Madison II caught 47 passes for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns. The year prior, he caught 19 passes for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns. He totaled 17 touchdowns in his four-year varsity football career. Madison also worked as his teams kick returner, returning 6 for 219 yards. He averaged 36.5 yards per return on his returns, with his longest a return for 80 yards.
Madison's statistical accomplishments during his senior year helped TRU Academy to a state title in 2023, their fifth in a row. He also landed on the MaxPreps All-Freshman team during his first high school year in 2020.
Recruiting:
Madison was ranked as a composite 4-star according to 247Sports, ranked No. 444 in the country. That also put him as the No. 67 receiver and No. 58 in the state of Florida. Both ESPN and Rivals rank him as a 4-star recruit, with ESPN listing him as the No. 41 receiver and 39 player in Florida.
Before committing to the Tigers, he announced a top-5 of Lousviille, Oregon, Michigan and Florida State. According to On3's predictive model, Florida State had the next best odds of landing Madison. He also held offers from Georgia, Alabama, Miami, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee and many other power-five schools.
Fit with the Tigers:
Madison's length is his best asset. He has long arms and a long 6-foot-3 frame that helps him with larger cornerbacks. He has great top-end speed as well that helps him after the catch. His height and speed make him a matchup nightmare in the slot as well.
The hard truth for Madison is that the Tigers' receiving core is one of the best in the country. The incoming recruits at the position know that they either will play minimally, or not at all. It's possible Madison grabs a couple catches for Missouri this year with maybe a touchdown or two, but he more than likely will not be a top threat. Last year, freshman Marquis Johnson and Daniel Blood made impacts for the Tigers at the position when they were not expected to. Madison could be a candidate to do the same.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
2024 Missouri Football Opponent Preview, Game 12: Arkansas
Missouri Football Lands First Cornerback Commit in 2025 Class