Meet the Transfer: Appalachian State Running Back Nate Noel
After the departure of Cody Schrader and Nate Noel, the Missouri Tigers' backfield was in need of experienced rushers. Sure, incoming freshman Kewan Lacy is promising but all of the Tigers' returning running backs combine for eight career carries.
With the additions of Nate Noel along with Marcus Carroll through the transfer portal, however, the Tigers have added 992 carries and 5,212 yards worth of experience.
Responsible for 3,076 of those new yards is Noel, coming over from Appalachian State. He was originally recruited by none other than Eli Drinkwitz. Here's what to know about one of Missouri's newest running backs.
High School:
Noel became familaar with winning titles at Nortwestern High School in Miami, Florida. The Bulls won the 5-A state title each of Noel's last three seasons. In 2019, he rushed for 1,556 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was named the state championship MVP that same year for crossing the endzone three times in a 34-17 win.
Noel was also a prolific track athlete, being a part of a 4x100 relay team that won a state championship in 2019.
247Sports rated Noel as a three-star prospect and the No. 81 running back in the Class of 2020.
Appalachian State (2020-23):
Noel instantly established a role for himself with the Mountaineers, taking 82 carries for 510 yards in his freshman season. Injuries later in the season allowed him to prove himself as a freshman, rushing for 80+ yards in each of the last three games of the regular season.
After seizing the opportunity in his freshman season, Noel earned the starting job in 2021. His 1,128-yard season earned him a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team.
In 2023, his final season with the Mountaineers, he went on a Schrader-esque stretch, rushing for over 100 yards in each of the first five games of the season.
In the 2024 transfer portal, he was ranked as the No. 34 best available running back.
Fit with the Tigers:
Noel will pair up with Carroll, a transfer from Georgia State, to form what could be a dangerous duo. Noel will be the electric lightning to Carroll's powerful thunder. Expect offensive coordinator Kirby Moore to unleash some creative two-back back packages that allow Noel to get out into space
The divvying out of carries might end up being opponent-dependent or be more of an in the moment decision. Being able to mix things up should allow Missouri's offense to keep defenses on their toes.
At 5'10" and 190 lbs, Noel is a dangerous receiving threat, as well. He's caught 40 passes for 231 receiving yards over the past two seasons. Though Schrader was a respectable receiving threat, catching 22 passes in 2023, Noel's quickness and elusiveness should allow for Moore to open up the playbook a bit more.
