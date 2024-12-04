Linebacker from St. Louis Officially Signs with Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers bolstered their defense Wednesday morning, with three-star linebacker Jason King officially joining the program by signing his National Letter of Intent (NLI) in the early signing period.
Out of 22 offers for the De Smet product, it came down to Missouri and Kansas State for his final decision before committing to the Tigers on April 27. King also held offers from Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.
King comes in at a time where Missouri will have to rebuild its linebacker room, with Triston Newson, Corey Flagg Jr., and Chuck Hicks all no longer having eligibility.
King is one of three different linebackers to sign a NLI with the Tigers Wednesday morning, joining four-star prospect Daeden Hopkins, and three/four-star prospect Dante McClellan.
King is a part of an effort form head coach Eli Drinkwitz to "lock down the borders" of Missouri by having the state's best players continuously stay inside the state and commit to the Tigers over their competitors.
King will get a taste of his future home Friday, playing at Faurot FIeld for De Smet in the Class 6 State Championship against Nixa. He'll be lining up against one of the Tigers' most sought after prospects in the Class of 2026 in offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell of Nixa.
In an earlier playoff game against Rock Bridge, King snagged an interception to help De Smet in the win.
