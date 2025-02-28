Missouri Locks in Visit with 2026 Athlete Jaxx DeJean
The good news continued for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff this week as Missouri officially locked in yet another visit with one of the 2026 recruiting classs top prospects.
According to Sean Bock of 247Sports, Jaxx DeJean has locked in a visit to Columbia for March 15th, which will be the Tigers' tenth spring practice.
DeJean, who is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as a 5-Star prospect and the No. 4 athlete prospect in the class, is the younger brother of Super Bowl champion cornerback Cooper DeJean.
Hailing from Odebolt-Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) High School in Odebolt, Iowa, DeJean is a 6-foot-6, 205 lb. do-it-all type of player. He has lined up anywhere from quarterback, to wide receiver and even cornerback.
In 2024, he helped guide the Falcons to an 8-2 regular season and a berth in the state playoffs. DeJean is a multi-talented athlete, also suiting up for his school's basketball, baseball and track and field teams.
The uniquely talented prospect is also set to visit his home state school, and brother's alma mater, Iowa as well as Michigan this spring.
With just a single commitment in the 2026 class up to this point, Missouri will need to put together a big time spring and summer period on the recruiting trail if it hopes to maintain its spot among the top classes in the nation.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.