Missouri Locks in Visit with 2026 Athlete Jaxx DeJean

DeJean is one of the highest rated athlete prospects in the entire 2026 recruiting class.

Mason Woods

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The good news continued for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff this week as Missouri officially locked in yet another visit with one of the 2026 recruiting classs top prospects.

According to Sean Bock of 247Sports, Jaxx DeJean has locked in a visit to Columbia for March 15th, which will be the Tigers' tenth spring practice.

DeJean, who is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as a 5-Star prospect and the No. 4 athlete prospect in the class, is the younger brother of Super Bowl champion cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Hailing from Odebolt-Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) High School in Odebolt, Iowa, DeJean is a 6-foot-6, 205 lb. do-it-all type of player. He has lined up anywhere from quarterback, to wide receiver and even cornerback.

In 2024, he helped guide the Falcons to an 8-2 regular season and a berth in the state playoffs. DeJean is a multi-talented athlete, also suiting up for his school's basketball, baseball and track and field teams.

The uniquely talented prospect is also set to visit his home state school, and brother's alma mater, Iowa as well as Michigan this spring.

With just a single commitment in the 2026 class up to this point, Missouri will need to put together a big time spring and summer period on the recruiting trail if it hopes to maintain its spot among the top classes in the nation.

2026 Football Commits

  1. DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)

For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.

Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

