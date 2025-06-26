Missouri in Top-Three Schools for 4-Star LB
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff, despite a slower start on the recruiting trail, have seemingly picked up some steam throughout the month of June, adding three commitments in just the last week alone.
Now, as the month comes to a close, the Tigers may just be closing in on yet another premium talent for the 2026 class.
4-Star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali from West Palm Beach, Florida took to social media on Thursday to announce his top schools, Missouri, Auburn and Kentucky, as well as his commitment date, July 6. The 6-foot-2, 205 lb. prospect was in Columbia for an official visit on June 20.
Ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the nation and the No. 46 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Balogoun-Ali could become the highest ranked prospect of the class for Drinkwitz and the staff if he were to commit to Missouri.
Before transferring to Cardinal Newman High School for his senior season, Balogoun-Ali spent three years with Benjamin High School where he compiled 161 tackles, 24 TFL's, 5.0 sacks and two interceptions.
He is a dynamic prospect with his ability to play all phases of defense. Whether its dropping into coverage, filling a gap to stop a running back up the middle or dipping around the edge to rush the passer, Balogoun-Ali is able to handle it all.
As of now, Missouri holds seven commitments in the 2026 class, but has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. If Drinkwitz and the staff can continue to roll on the recruiting trail throughout the rest of the summer, the Tigers could be looking at another strong class.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star IOL Brandon Anderson: Sunday, June 29
3-Star LB JJ Bush: Wednesday, July 2
3-Star S Tony Forney Jr: Friday, July 4
3-Star DT Keytrin Harris: Saturday, July 5
4-Star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali: Sunday, July 6
4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory: Monday, July 7
3-Star ATH Javonte Smith: Tuesday, July 8
3-Star S Jowell Combay: Wednesday, July 9
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)