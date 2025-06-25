Mizzou Lands Commitment of 3-Star WR Devyon Hill-Lomax

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Devyon Hill-Lomax has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 200 WR from Edwardsville, IL chose the Tigers over Cincinnati & Purdue



“Ready to be a part of the M I Z family.”https://t.co/dilOZ25e1b pic.twitter.com/JUGphYlzNW