Mizzou Lands Commitment of 3-Star WR Devyon Hill-Lomax
Three-star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax from Edwardsville, Illinois, is taking his talents to the University of Missouri. This is the third commitment for the Tigers in the last three days and the seventh overall.
Hill-Lomax is the No. 1,526 player in the country according to composite rankings, along with being the No. 220 receiver and No. 38 player in Illinois. He held offers from Purdue, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky and others.
He took official visits to Missouri, Cincinnati and Purdue. Toledo and Iowa State were also featured in his final list of schools.
Hill-Lomax is now the second wide receiver in the class of 2026 that Missouri has added, joining four-star Jabari Brady. Eli Drinkwitz also added three-star tight end Isaac Jensen and three-star running back Maxwell Warner to the class. Most recently, three-star offensive lineman Khalief Canty Jr. came on board with the Missouri 2026 group.
The 2026 class is starting to heat up for Missouri and more commitments should be coming soon. With a few in the near future, including three-star ATH Javonte Smith, three-star linebacker JJ Bush and three-star defensive tackle Keytrin Harris, more additions are coming in the future.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)