Mizzou Earns Commitment of 3-Star RB Maxwell Warner
The Missouri Tigers have landed the commitment of three-star running back Maxwell Warner from Chicago, announcing his decision on an ABC7 Chicago broadcast Monday.
Warner is ranked as the No. 1,085 player in the country, along with No. 71 of all running backs and No. 26 in the state of Illinois. He was recently unranked, but saw his recruitment take off, starting with his offer from Missouri. His first Division 1 offer, according to his social media, was Marshall.
He also held offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Ole Miss, Illinois, Minnesota and most recently, Miami. The offer from Miami is what put him on the map in the recruiting scene, receiving his ranking shortly after.
Warner took an official visit to Missouri June 6-8, and clearly, a good impression was made. He took the visit alongside four-star running back TJ Hodges, who remains a target for Missouri, but Warner was the first to make a decision.
This commitment comes a day after the Tigers swung and missed on four-star running back Ryan Estrada from El Paso, Texas. He also made the trip to Columbia for the first slate of official visits on May 30, but made his pledge with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
This commitment marks the fifth for the Tigers, four of which are now on offense. He joins four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, four-star receiver Jabari Brady and three-star tight end Isaac Jensen in the class, along with four-star linebacker Keenan Harris.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)