Missouri Lines up Official Visit with 2026 4-Star TE Evan Jacobson
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are preparing to host a massive crop of talented prospects for official visits this summer, and this week the list grew by one.
2026 4-Star tight end Evan Jacobson is set to visit Columbia this weekend on May 30th, joining nine other prospects who will be on campus as well. He took to social media on Wednesday to share the news.
Check out the Missouri football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
Hailing from Waukee, Iowa, Jacobson is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 11 tight end in the nation and the No. 1 player in the Hawkeye State. He stands at an incredible 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. and is able to use his massive frame to haul in contest grabs.
A multi-sport athlete, Jacobson also suits up for his high school's basketball team where, as a sophomore, he averaged over 13 points per game with just under 10 rebounds. Though he has limited experience at the position, having only played a few seasons now at Waukee High School, Jacobson's potential is obvious.
As of now, Missouri holds just two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and has fallen a bit behind in recent weeks after a string of decommitments. With a massive summer full of big time visitors ahead; however, Drinkwitz and the staff could quickly turn things around.
Official Visitors for the weekend of May 30
- 4-Star WR Mason James - Named Missouri as a finalist on 05/19/2025
- 4-Star TE Evan Jacobson
- 4-Star LB JJ Bush
- 3-Star WR Jabari Brady - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star CB Nick Hankins
- 3-Star OL Noah Best - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/27/2025
- 3-Star S Jowell Combay
- 3-Star CB Javonte Smith
- 3-Star ATH Dana Greenhow - Named Missouri a finalist on 04/08/2025
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)