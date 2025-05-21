Mizzou Central

Missouri Football Official Visitor Tracker

Take a look at which 2026 prospects the Tigers are set to host this summer for official visits.

Mason Woods

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Missouri Tigers helmet on the side line in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have gotten off to a bit of a slower start than some other programs around the SEC and beyond in the 2026 recruiting class. As it stands now, the Tigers hold just a single commitment from quarterback Gavin Sidwar, but have been on an unfortunate streak of decommitments over the last week.

While Drinkwitz and the staff managed to pull together a solid class in 2025, Missouri will need to continue climbing the recruiting ranks if it hopes to consistently compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff like it did this past season.

Take a look at the 2026 prospects Missouri is set to host this summer on official visits.

May 30th through June 1st

June 6th through June 8th

  • 4-Star EDGE Asharri Charles
  • 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/11/2025
  • 3-Star OL Brandon Anderson - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/24/2025
  • 3-Star TE Camden Jensen - Committed to UCLA on 05/18/2025
  • 3-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/14/2025
  • 3-Star S Bradley Brown
  • 3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/07/2025

June 20th through June 22nd

  • 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Committed to Vanderbilt on 04/29/2025
  • 4-Star LB Jordan Campbell - Committed to Miami on 11/21/2023
  • 4-Star DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr. - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/16/2025
  • 3-Star LB Keenan Harris - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/08/2025
  • 3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - Committed to Missouri on 04/18/2025
  • 3-Star OL Khalief Canty
  • 3-Star ATH DJ Williams - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
  • 3-Star S Tony Forney
  • 3-Star TE PJ MacFarlane
  • 3-Star OL Bennett Fraser - Was in attendance for Junior Day on March 8th
  • 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan

2026 Commitments

  1. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)

Check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.

