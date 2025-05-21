Missouri Football Official Visitor Tracker
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have gotten off to a bit of a slower start than some other programs around the SEC and beyond in the 2026 recruiting class. As it stands now, the Tigers hold just a single commitment from quarterback Gavin Sidwar, but have been on an unfortunate streak of decommitments over the last week.
While Drinkwitz and the staff managed to pull together a solid class in 2025, Missouri will need to continue climbing the recruiting ranks if it hopes to consistently compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff like it did this past season.
Take a look at the 2026 prospects Missouri is set to host this summer on official visits.
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star WR Mason James - Named Missouri as a finalist on 05/19/2025
- 4-Star LB JJ Bush
- 3-Star WR Jabari Brady - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star CB Nick Hankins
- 3-Star OL Noah Best - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/27/2025
- 3-Star S Jowell Combay
- 3-Star CB Javonte Smith
- 3-Star ATH Dana Greenhow - Named Missouri a finalist on 04/08/2025
June 6th through June 8th
- 4-Star EDGE Asharri Charles
- 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/11/2025
- 3-Star OL Brandon Anderson - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/24/2025
- 3-Star TE Camden Jensen - Committed to UCLA on 05/18/2025
- 3-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/14/2025
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/07/2025
June 20th through June 22nd
- 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Committed to Vanderbilt on 04/29/2025
- 4-Star LB Jordan Campbell - Committed to Miami on 11/21/2023
- 4-Star DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr. - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/16/2025
- 3-Star LB Keenan Harris - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/08/2025
- 3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - Committed to Missouri on 04/18/2025
- 3-Star OL Khalief Canty
- 3-Star ATH DJ Williams - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 3-Star TE PJ MacFarlane
- 3-Star OL Bennett Fraser - Was in attendance for Junior Day on March 8th
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
Check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.