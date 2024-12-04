Missouri Officially Signs Quarterback Matt Zollers to 2025 Class
The Missouri Tigers officially signed 4-Star quarterback Matt Zollers to the 2025 class this week.
Zollers was the first commit of the 2025 class, making his decision back in April, and he has been locked in with the Tigers ever since.
A 6-foot-3, 205 lb. gunslinger, Zollers has excellent arm talent and is able to work in and out of the pocket to find time to throw. While his deep ball was not on display much in his time at Spring Ford High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania, his limited attempts show a lot of promise for the young signal caller.
According to 247Sports', Zollers ranks as the No. 64 prospect in the country, as well as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He chose Missouri over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and more.
Quarterbacks Brady Cook and Drew Pyne are expected to leave after this season, opening the door for a potential open competition heading into the fall of 2025. As of now, the Tigers have four signal callers on the roster outside of Cook and Pyne, so the starting job for next season looks to be up in the air.
