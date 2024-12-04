Mizzou Central

Missouri Officially Signs Quarterback Matt Zollers to 2025 Class

Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers officially signed the first commit of the 2025 class this week as early signing period opened.

Mason Woods

Mizzou quarterback commit Matt Zollers on a visit to the University of Missouri (courtesy of Mizzou Athletics).
Mizzou quarterback commit Matt Zollers on a visit to the University of Missouri (courtesy of Mizzou Athletics). /

The Missouri Tigers officially signed 4-Star quarterback Matt Zollers to the 2025 class this week.

Zollers was the first commit of the 2025 class, making his decision back in April, and he has been locked in with the Tigers ever since.

A 6-foot-3, 205 lb. gunslinger, Zollers has excellent arm talent and is able to work in and out of the pocket to find time to throw. While his deep ball was not on display much in his time at Spring Ford High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania, his limited attempts show a lot of promise for the young signal caller.

According to 247Sports', Zollers ranks as the No. 64 prospect in the country, as well as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He chose Missouri over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and more.

Quarterbacks Brady Cook and Drew Pyne are expected to leave after this season, opening the door for a potential open competition heading into the fall of 2025. As of now, the Tigers have four signal callers on the roster outside of Cook and Pyne, so the starting job for next season looks to be up in the air.

Stay locked in to the Missouri football recruiting tracker to keep up with everything happening with the 2025 class and more.

See Also...

Star Mizzou Receiver Declares for NFL Draft, Will Miss Bowl Game

All Things Mizzou Podcast: Arkansas Football Preview, Basketball's Late-November Stretch

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Mizzou Central and provide you with all your Missouri Tigers news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Football