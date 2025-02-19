Mizzou Could Set New Standard in 2025 NFL Draft - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren discusses a program record the Tigers could tie in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, and what it would say about the program.
Two Missouri Tigers players are expected to have their name called on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft, with both wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive lineman Armand Membou projected to be selected in Round 1.
Though Missouri isn't expected to reach last year's mark of six players total selected in the NFL draft, the possibility of Membou and Burden both being selected early presents the chance for a different kind of accomplishment for the program. One that's only been done once before in program history.
Missouri's growing presence in the NFL draft mirrors the upward trajectory it has been on in the past two seasons. It adds to a list of success to point to for recruits on the possible heights the program could take them to.
Both Burden and Membou will have the chance to boost their draft stock next week in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.
