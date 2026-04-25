Mizzou Earns Commitment of 2027 3-Star Safety Keiran Govan

Missouri has landed the commitment of 2027 3-star safety Keiran Govan, he announced Saturday afternoon.

He is ranked the No. 8 player in the state of Missouri, No. 38 safety in the nation and No. 431 overall player in the nation, per 247Sports composite.

Govan chose Missouri over a plethora of other Power Four schools including but not limited to Kansas, Iowa State, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Kansas State. Missouri was the third team to offer the defensive back, offering him on March 2, 2026. He took an unofficial visit to Missouri on March 7 and has another unofficial visit scheduled for May 29. Govan also has unofficial visits scheduled for Alabama and Iowa State in June, although it's unclear wether he'll still take those.

The Missouri native currently attends Republic High School in Republic, Missouri, and is the third in-state prospect in the Tigers' 2027 class, joining 3-star wideout Chris Harris Jr. and 4-star tight end Jack Brown.

Govan played both sides of the ball in his 2025 junior season, racking up 57 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one punt block. He totaled 280 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on offense.

The three-sport athlete also played basketball and competed in track and field. He helped his basketball team to a 19-9 record while picking up a win in the Class 5 District 6 Tournament the past season. Govan was also a Class 5A state qualifier in high jump and triple jump in the 2025 track and field season.

Govan joins a safety room with plenty of young talent both on the roster and yet to debut. Returners like Santana Banner and Trajen Greco helm the room, while incoming 2026 recruits Jayden McGregory, Brody Jones and Carter Stewart join the roster in 2026. Govan and Jabarri Lofton are the only safeties in Missouri's 2027 class so far.

2027 Football Commitments

QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/04/25) S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 03/07/26) OT Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 03/09/2026) TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 03/17/26) WR Chris Harris Jr. , 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 03/17/26) S Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed today)

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