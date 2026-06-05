Mizzou Official Visit Primer: June 5-7
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Another busy weekend of official visits is on the way for the Missouri Tigers, including six four-star recruits and seven MU commits. The Tigers could walk away with multiple big commitment decisions and are going into the weekend with some momentum prior to the visit slate.
At the top of the list is five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis. Missouri has yet to strike gold with a running back commitment and Williams-Callis appears to be one of their priority targets in general. Making up ground with him will be important.
The number of top-300 players in this group of visitors is key. It's also not a coincidence that a good chunk of Missouri's commits are in Columbia this weekend. Using them as selling pieces for other recruits on campus will be huge to potentially stack up the 2027 class.
Here's a look into this weekend's official visitors.
Who's visiting Mizzou the weekend of June 5?
Name
Position
Composite Star Ranking
Composite Overall Ranking
From
Landen Williams-Callis
RB
5-Star
No. 30
Richmond, Texas
Jack Brown (Missouri commit)
TE
4-Star
No. 121
St. Charles, Missouri
Roman Igwebuike
LB
4-Star
No. 149
Chicago
Raheem Floyd
CB
4-Star
No. 165
East St. Louis, Illinois
Lawrence Britt
WR
4-Star
No. 257
Memphis, Tennesee
Chris Harris Jr. (Missouri commit)
WR
4-Star
No. 282
Lee's Summit, Missouri
Dami Sowunmi (Missouri commit)
DL
3-Star
No. 439
Brownsburg, Indiana
Keiran Govan (Missouri commit)
S
3-Star
No. 439
Republic, Missouri
Dallas Pauldo
EDGE
3-Star
No. 439
Rockvale, Tennessee
Braylen Warren (Missouri commit)
QB
3-Star
No. 538
Omaha, Nebraska
Maalik Moore
ATH
3-Star
No. 610
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Lual Aleu (Missouri commit)
IOL
3-Star
No. 707
Cincinnati
Charles Britton III
WR
3-Star
No. 821
Belleville, Michigan
Tristan Dare
IOL
3-Star
No. 843
Southlake, Texas
Jabarri Lofton (Missouri commit)
S
3-Star
No. 855
East St. Louis, Illinois
Ramir Harris-Dupree
CB
UnrankedU
Unranked
Greensboro, North Carolina
There may not be a more important player on campus this weekend than Landen Williams-Callis. He's a composite five-star running back, ranked No. 30 in the country. The Tigers are battling some of the best teams and recruiting powerhouses in the country for his services, but he may have a path to early playing time next season if he ends up with the Tigers.
Four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt, four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd and 4-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike round out the rest of the uncommitted four-stars. Landing any combination of them, if not all of them, would be huge in terms of rounding this class out.
Four-star tight end Jack Brown and four-star wide receiver Chris Harris Jr., both of whom are in-state recruits, highlight the Missouri commits who'll be on campus this weekend. Three-star defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi, three-star safety Keiran Govan, three-star quarterback Braylen Warren, three-star offensive lineman Lual Aleu and three-star safety Jabarri Lofton are the others.
Heading into this weekend, there is real momentum between the Tigers and three-star wide receiver Charles Britton III. The Michigan-born pass catcher appears to be down to the Tigers and the Michigan Wolverines, with MU holding a slight edge. It could seal the deal this weekend with an impressive visit.
According to On3's recruiting prediction model, the Tigers are also in the lead for three-star athlete Maalik Moore from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Cincinnati is also a school in the mix for the 6-foot-3, dynamic athlete.
There's no better weekend than this one when it comes to high-level visitors. Just about all of Missouri's priority 2027 recruits will be in Columbia for a massive weekend that could end in a massive success for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff.
Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.
Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/4/2025)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 3/7/2026)
- IOL Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 3/7/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- WR Chris Harris Jr., 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- P Dane Olmstead, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. - Freeburg, Illinois (Committed 3/19/2026)
- LB Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed 4/25/2026)
- LB Caleb Green, 6-foot-1, 215 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 4/26/2026)
- OL Luke Injaychock, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 5/1/2026)
- DL Dami Sowunmi, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Brownsburg, Indiana (Committed 5/27/2026)
- LB Kobe Rhymes, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Kansas City, Missouri (Committed 6/1/2026)
- OT Jack Marquard, 6-foot-5, 275 lbs. - Lakewood, Ohio (Committed 6/2/2026)
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Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7