Mizzou Official Visit Primer: June 5-7

Another busy weekend of official visits is on the way for the Missouri Tigers, including six four-star recruits and seven MU commits. The Tigers could walk away with multiple big commitment decisions and are going into the weekend with some momentum prior to the visit slate.

At the top of the list is five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis. Missouri has yet to strike gold with a running back commitment and Williams-Callis appears to be one of their priority targets in general. Making up ground with him will be important.

The number of top-300 players in this group of visitors is key. It's also not a coincidence that a good chunk of Missouri's commits are in Columbia this weekend. Using them as selling pieces for other recruits on campus will be huge to potentially stack up the 2027 class.

Here's a look into this weekend's official visitors.

Who's visiting Mizzou the weekend of June 5?

Name Position Composite Star Ranking Composite Overall Ranking From Landen Williams-Callis RB 5-Star No. 30 Richmond, Texas Jack Brown (Missouri commit) TE 4-Star No. 121 St. Charles, Missouri Roman Igwebuike LB 4-Star No. 149 Chicago Raheem Floyd CB 4-Star No. 165 East St. Louis, Illinois Lawrence Britt WR 4-Star No. 257 Memphis, Tennesee Chris Harris Jr. (Missouri commit) WR 4-Star No. 282 Lee's Summit, Missouri Dami Sowunmi (Missouri commit) DL 3-Star No. 439 Brownsburg, Indiana Keiran Govan (Missouri commit) S 3-Star No. 439 Republic, Missouri Dallas Pauldo EDGE 3-Star No. 439 Rockvale, Tennessee Braylen Warren (Missouri commit) QB 3-Star No. 538 Omaha, Nebraska Maalik Moore ATH 3-Star No. 610 Fort Wayne, Indiana Lual Aleu (Missouri commit) IOL 3-Star No. 707 Cincinnati Charles Britton III WR 3-Star No. 821 Belleville, Michigan Tristan Dare IOL 3-Star No. 843 Southlake, Texas Jabarri Lofton (Missouri commit) S 3-Star No. 855 East St. Louis, Illinois Ramir Harris-Dupree CB UnrankedU Unranked Greensboro, North Carolina

There may not be a more important player on campus this weekend than Landen Williams-Callis. He's a composite five-star running back, ranked No. 30 in the country. The Tigers are battling some of the best teams and recruiting powerhouses in the country for his services, but he may have a path to early playing time next season if he ends up with the Tigers.

Four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt, four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd and 4-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike round out the rest of the uncommitted four-stars. Landing any combination of them, if not all of them, would be huge in terms of rounding this class out.

Four-star tight end Jack Brown and four-star wide receiver Chris Harris Jr., both of whom are in-state recruits, highlight the Missouri commits who'll be on campus this weekend. Three-star defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi, three-star safety Keiran Govan, three-star quarterback Braylen Warren, three-star offensive lineman Lual Aleu and three-star safety Jabarri Lofton are the others.

Heading into this weekend, there is real momentum between the Tigers and three-star wide receiver Charles Britton III. The Michigan-born pass catcher appears to be down to the Tigers and the Michigan Wolverines, with MU holding a slight edge. It could seal the deal this weekend with an impressive visit.

According to On3's recruiting prediction model, the Tigers are also in the lead for three-star athlete Maalik Moore from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Cincinnati is also a school in the mix for the 6-foot-3, dynamic athlete.

There's no better weekend than this one when it comes to high-level visitors. Just about all of Missouri's priority 2027 recruits will be in Columbia for a massive weekend that could end in a massive success for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

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