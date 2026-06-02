3-Star Offensive Tackle Jack Marquard Commits to Mizzou in 2027 Class

Missouri has landed the commitment of Lakewood, Ohio, offensive tackle Jack Marquard, per MizzouToday. Marquard attends St. Edwards High School.

Marquard is a composite three-star recruit ranked No. 1,304 in the country. He's also the No. 102 offensive tackle and No. 54 of all players in Ohio. Marquard held offers from Wake Forest, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Pittsburgh and others. The Tigers, along with Wake Forest, Duke and Indiana, were the teams at the forefront of his recruitment.

The Ohio-born offensive lineman took an official visit to Columbia the weekend of May 29 that went seemingly well. Marquard shut down other official visits with the three previously mentioned schools that were set to happen after his time in Columbia, a sign that Missouri was likely the future destination for him.

Missouri now has three offensive linemen in the class of 2027 after adding Marquard. He was the first offensive tackle, joining interior linemen Lual Aleu and Luke Injaychock. The Tigers may not be done on their offensive front, either.

Four-star interior lineman Kyler Kuhn from Kansas City, Missouri, is a priority recruit for the Tigers who's coming off the same official visit weekend as Marquard. Landing him, the No. 210 player in the country and third-best in Missouri, would be a huge boost to the class.

Caleb Johnson, a four-star offensive tackle from Noblesville, Indiana, is another priority recruit. He's the No. 248 player in the class and would also be a huge boost. The Tigers have reeled in multiple four-star recruits at the tackle position over the last few years and Johnson could continue that trend. Three-star tackle Jaylen Hill from Lanett, Alabama, is also a target for Missouri at the position.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

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