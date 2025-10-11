Mizzou Flips IOL Brysen Wessell From Iowa State
The Missouri Tigers just added another player to their 2026 class, flipping three-star center Brysen Wessell from Jackson, Missouri. Wessell was previously committed to Iowa State for a little under four months before changing his pledge.
Wessell is the No. 627 player in the country and the seventh-best player in Missouri, per composite rankings. He's listed as a defensive lineman and has the ability to play both, but offensive line coach Brandon Jones has recruited him to play in his position group.
The Missouri local was on campus for the Tigers' 29-20 win over South Carolina on Sept. 20.
"It was awesome," Wessell told MissouriOnSI. "I loved the atmosphere and it was cool getting to meet everybody and see people again."
This is the fourth addition the Tigers have made on the offensive line, joining four-star Brandon Anderson and three-stars Khalief Canty and Braylon Ellison. Wessell is the second Missouri native to join the class.
Wessell might not be the last addition on the offensive front that Jones and the Tigers add. Four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones, a recent UCLA decommit, is on the market and is a player Missouri is in contention for. They're competing with schools like Florida State, Penn State and Mississippi State, according to On3.
2026 Mizzou Football Recruiting Targets
4-Star OT Johnnie Jones - Venice, Florida
4-Star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr. - Baltimore, Maryland
4-Star LB Braylon Hodge (Michigan State) - Englewood, Colorado
4-Star DT Tajh Overton (Oklahoma State) - Owasso, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Jae'Lin Battle (Baylor) - Edmond, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Ari Slocum - Farmerville, Louisiana
3-Star CB Brody Jones (Cincinnati) - Fayetteville, Arkansas
3-Star CB Ahmod Billins - Abbeville, Alabama
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida
3-Star OT Ben Mubenga - Buford, Georgia
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- LB JJ Bush. 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- C Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/08/2025)