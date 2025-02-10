All Wolfpack

Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Senior Jayden Taylor

The second-year NC State basketball talent stacks up second in the first 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor
NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
NC State basketball full-time starter Jayden Taylor, in his second year in Raleigh since transferring from Butler, has supplied buckets for the 2024-25 Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC). But his jump from last season has been minimal, certainly smaller than needed with the squad enduring an eight-game skid.

Taylor has fallen short of a double-digit scoring performance in each of the past four defeats, shooting a combined 6-for-20 from the field.

Even so, a durable talent in all 23 contests, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Indiana native is averaging 11.8 points, second only to Marcus Hill's 12.9 for Kevin Keatts' low-scoring Wolfpack (69.6 points per game, currently ranking No. 292 in the country). Taylor is adding 3.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game.

He's shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from downtown, and 76.3 percent at the foul line.

Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Jayden Taylor: 87.0 (B+)

With eight battles remaining on the NC State slate, Jayden Taylor and the Wolfpack are now preparing to welcome the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) to the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs.

