Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Rookie Trey Parker

The NC State basketball reserve stacks up fourth in the first 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Trey Parker
NC State basketball guard Trey Parker / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
NC State basketball freshman guard Trey Parker hasn't enjoyed consistent usage from eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts. But the 6-foot-1, 165-pound high-flier from Fayetteville, N.C., has seen an uptick of late while serving as a bright spot in the team's eight-game losing streak.

Between the past four games, including three road contests highlighted by his 15 points at then-No. 2-ranked Duke and a career-high 19 points in Saturday night's loss at Stanford, Parker has averaged 12.3 points, shooting a combined 9-for-17 from three.

Across his 20 outings for the Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC), the 20-year-old Trey Parker, who reclassed from 2023 to 2024 as a three-star prep, is averaging 4.9 points and 1.5 boards in 12.0 minutes per game off the bench. He's shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.0 percent beyond the arc.

Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Trey Parker: 85.5 (B)

With eight games left in their regular season while sitting outside the 15-team ACC Tournament field as things stand, Trey Parker and the Wolfpack next host the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

Published
