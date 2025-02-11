Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Senior Ben Middlebrooks
Fourth-year college basketball veteran and second-year NC State basketball player Ben Middlebrooks has boosted his scoring a smidge this season but has seen those numbers dip of late. Also, the former two-year Clemson reserve forward has ramped up his defensive efforts a bit.
However, in the midst of an eight-game losing streak and an NC State campaign that appears to be running out of gas, Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC) need more from the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Middlebrooks and others if they are to remain in the mix for a trip to the ACC Tournament.
After appearing in all 41 games for the Wolfpack's Cinderella 2023-24 ACC champions and Final Four participants, the former three-star prep out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has seen action in all but one of NC State's 23 outings this season. He's drawn 16 starting nods along the way.
Currently, Middlebrooks is on a four-game skid when it comes tallying even five points in a contest. Now, he's averaging 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game.
Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Ben Middlebrooks: 85.0 (B)
Ben Middlebrooks and the reeling Wolfpack are getting ready to host the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
