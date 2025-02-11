All Wolfpack

Late-Season NC State Basketball Report Card: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

The NC State basketball newcomer ranks sixth in the first 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
NC State basketball forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
After spending two years at Georgetown following a freshman campaign at Tennessee, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield arrived in Raleigh as a projected starter under eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts. And he became the first-string big man for a stint.

But the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Huntley-Hatfield, sometimes an imposing presence when active, has encountered setbacks. Most recently, he's been recovering from an illness that has kept him out of action the past three outings in NC State's current eight-game losing streak.

The 21-year-old from Clarksville, Tenn., hasn't been on the court for the Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC) since tallying 10 points, three boards, two assists, and one steal in NC State's 74-64 loss at Duke back on Jan. 27.

Through his 18 NC State basketball appearances, including half as a member of the starting lineup, Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.1 minutes per contest. He's shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 76.9 percent at the foul line.

Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 84.5 (B)

With eight games left on their slate, Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack are gearing up to welcome the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) to the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

