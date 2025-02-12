All Wolfpack

Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Guard Michael O'Connell

The NC State basketball graduate stacks up seventh in the first 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell
NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell
On Saturday night, NC State basketball starting point guard Michael O'Connell posted neither a point nor assist over 27 minutes on the court in his return to Stanford, where he played three years before moving to Raleigh. Granted, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound New York native didn't record a turnover either.

And the NC State Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC) tallied their eighth straight loss.

Last year's ACC Tournament hero and key piece to the Wolfpack's Final Four run is currently averaging 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 turnovers across 23 outings as a fifth-year college basketball player.

O'Connell is shooting 36.8 percent from the field, 29.5 percent from three, and 65.8 percent at the line.

Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Michael O'Connell: 82.5 (B-)

Michael O'Connell and the rest of Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad look to end their dismal skid in their home bout against the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC).

The Wolfpack and Cardinals tip off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

Matt Giles
