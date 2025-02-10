All Wolfpack

Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Wing Dontrez Styles

The NC State basketball starter ranks third in the first 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Dontrez Styles
NC State basketball guard Dontrez Styles / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

First-year NC State basketball guard Dontrez Styles, who moved to Raleigh following one season at Georgetown and two at UNC, has been a formidable force in stretches for Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC). Roughly just as often, though, the 22-year-old has encountered mini slumps.

Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, Styles' 18 points on the road against Stanford on Saturday night, an individual bounceback from his six points in the loss at Cal three days earlier, weren't enough to snap NC State's eight-game losing streak.

Across his 23 appearances as an NC State basketball player, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior from Kinston, N.C., is averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.

He's shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 35.6 percent beyond the arc, and 69.6 percent at the charity stripe.

Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Dontrez Styles: 86.0 (B)

Dontrez Styles and Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad, in danger of not even receiving an ACC Tournament invite, are now gearing up to welcome the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) to the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

