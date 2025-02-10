All Wolfpack

Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Guard Marcus Hill

The NC State basketball transfer starter sits atop the first 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill
NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State basketball senior guard Marcus Hill is the closest thing to a potent scorer for Kevin Keatts and his eighth batch of Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC). That's been the case throughout what has been a disappointing season pretty much ever since the 5-0 start against low-tier opponents.

ALSO READ: NC State Rookie Becoming Most Potent Wolfpack Talent

Through 23 games in his first NC State campaign, Hill is averaging a team-high 12.9 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.5 minutes per outing. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound full-time starter out of Bowling Green is shooting 48.0 percent from the field but only 21.4 percent from deep.

Without the fairly frequent bucket-getting services courtesy of the durable Marcus Hill, including his combined 34 points in recent back-to-back road losses against Cal and Stanford, chances are several of the Wolfpack's heartbreaking defeats would have been blowout setbacks instead.

Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Marcus Hill: 88.5 (B+)

With eight outings remaining in their regular season slate, Marcus Hill and the Wolfpack are gearing up to host the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

ALSO READ: NC State Eclipses One Year Since Last True Road Victory

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball