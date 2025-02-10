Late-Season Report Card: NC State Basketball Guard Marcus Hill
NC State basketball senior guard Marcus Hill is the closest thing to a potent scorer for Kevin Keatts and his eighth batch of Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC). That's been the case throughout what has been a disappointing season pretty much ever since the 5-0 start against low-tier opponents.
Through 23 games in his first NC State campaign, Hill is averaging a team-high 12.9 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.5 minutes per outing. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound full-time starter out of Bowling Green is shooting 48.0 percent from the field but only 21.4 percent from deep.
Without the fairly frequent bucket-getting services courtesy of the durable Marcus Hill, including his combined 34 points in recent back-to-back road losses against Cal and Stanford, chances are several of the Wolfpack's heartbreaking defeats would have been blowout setbacks instead.
Late-Season NC State Basketball Player Grade for Marcus Hill: 88.5 (B+)
With eight outings remaining in their regular season slate, Marcus Hill and the Wolfpack are gearing up to host the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
